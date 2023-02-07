Former NFL Star Vontae Davis Arrested in Florida

Former NFL cornerback Vontae Davis was arrested on a misdemeanor of driving under the influence charge after police say his vehicle rear-ended a pickup truck that was on the side of a South Florida highway because of a flat tire. The driver of the truck was injured while standing outside, and Davis allegedly smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech and had bloodshot eyes, according to a reporter from the Florida Highway Patrol (per ESPN).

Davis reportedly lost control of his Tesla sedan and collided with the parked pickup truck on the left side of the turnpike. The impact of the accident sent the truck spinning into a concrete barrier, which led to the truck striking the driver who was waiting outside. The driver was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

TMZ Sports obtained video of the incident, and the officer scolded Davis as he was getting arrested. "Your eyes are bloodshot," he said. "Your speech is slurred. You can barely stay awake. All right? You almost killed somebody." When Davis said he "didn't almost kill nobody," the officer replied, "Yeah, man. They were in a truck on the side of the road. You took them completely out. And there was a father and son there on the shoulder."

Davis, 34, began his NFL career in 2009 when he was selected in the first round of the NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins. He spent three seasons with the Dolphins before being traded to the Indianapolis Colts. Davis spent six seasons in Indianapolis before signing a one-year contract with the Buffalo Bills. During a game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 16, 2018, Davis removed himself from a play during the first half and retired from football. His decision was not well-received by teammates and media members.

"I didn't expect them to understand," Davis said at the time, per Andscape. "That moment was shocking to me as well. ... "My intention was not to hurt my teammates. In that moment, my intuition was telling me I don't belong on that field anymore." In his career, Davis was selected to the Pro Bowl twice (2014, 2015) and was selected to the All-Rookie team in 2009. He played in 121 career games and recorded 395 tackles, two sacks, 22 interceptions and 97 passes defended.