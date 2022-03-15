Super Bowl Champion Retires From NFL After 16-Year Career

A Super Bowl champion is retiring from the NFL after a 16-year career. On Tuesday, Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth took to Instagram to announce his retirement. The 40-year-old spent the last five seasons with the Rams after playing with the Cincinnati Bengals for 11 seasons.

“I’m Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams and I’m here to close the chapter on my NFL playing career,” Whitworth said in the video, as transcribed by CBS Sports. “I have played this game most of my life. At one time, my story felt it would end with frustrations of Pro Bowl snubs, wins without championships, and have a career record of being 0-7 in the playoffs. I even lost my first chance at winning a Super Bowl. But that’s not how the story ended. I still held the pen.

“As long as we are blessed in life to have opportunity, we have the chance to write our own story. … Thank you to all my teammates for chasing greatness with me, our fellowship in the locker room, and our brotherhood off the field. Thank you to the coaches and support staff who have always been there for me. And to my family and friends, I could have never done it without you. I love you.”

Whitworth concluded: “The next chapter is exciting and I can’t wait to fall in love with football in a whole new way. Finally, to the game of football, thank you for the moments both high and low because all of those moments helped me become who I am. My chapter as football player No. 77 has ended, but I can’t wait to see how my football story continues.”

Whitworth helped the Rams win a Super Bowl in February, meaning he is leaving the game on top. He also won the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in February, and it’s considered the most prestigious award in the league. He was drafted by the Bengals in the second round in 2006 from LSU. During his time with the Bengals, Whitworth was selected to the Pro Bowl three times, the All-Pro First Team in 2015 and the All-Pro Second Team in 2014. When Whitworth signed with the Rams in 2017 he reached the Pro Bowl and All-Pro first team that season.