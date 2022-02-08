Super Bowl 2022: Who Is Singing the National Anthem

Mickey Guyton is lending her voice to the Big Game. The country star will sing the U.S. national anthem at the 2022 Super Bowl as the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Feb. 13, the NFL announced last Tuesday. Guyton also shared the news to her social media, posting a video of her shocked reaction to the big news.

“My God…what is my life right now!” the Grammy-nominated artist said in the clip. Guyton added in the caption alongside clapping emojis, “Look at God. I am shook, I am grateful, I am praise dancing…So excited to be singing the national anthem at #SBLVI on February 13th!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZcAMIxORUm/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Jhené Aiko will sing “America the Beautiful” before the game, and gospel duo Mary Mary and the LA Phil’s YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles) will also perform. Then, for the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, an all-star lineup featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will perform, as previously announced.

Guyton’s hit songs include “Love My Hair” and “Black Like Me,” and she’s continued to support causes like Black Lives Matter and push for change in the country music world. In December 2021, Guyton told PopCulture that the backlash she’s gotten for her advocacy has been difficult, but worth it. “It has been hard to be outspoken as there is backlash that is expected and boy did I get it,” she said at the time. “It was hard but these were conversations that needed to be had. It’s going to take time, but I do see the industry shifting and looking within to see how we might have misstepped and how we can do better.”

“There is absolutely pressure. However, I am up for the challenge,” the country star continued. “We must all walk the walk. And when I say we must give Black women opportunities, I must do the same. This isn’t just lip service for me. I talk to a lot of these up-and-coming country singers. I check in on them. I connect them to industry leaders that I know can help them. It’s a lot of work and pressure because I don’t want to ever forsake them. And I won’t.”