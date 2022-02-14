Super Bowl 2022: Celebrities and Fans Under Fire for Ignoring Mask Mandate at Game

There was a sold-out crowd for this year’s Super Bowl, which took place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. And according to USA Today, KN95 masks were given out at the Super Bowl as the city has a mask mandate due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But people on social media began to take notice of the number of celebrities and fans not wearing masks.

“My students all have to wear masks all day tomorrow, inside and outside of their classrooms because we are in LA County. Same place as the Super Bowl. But not a mask in sight here,” one user tweeted. USA Today says everyone at So-Fi stadium ages 2 and older were required to wear masks unless they were actively eating or drinking. The state of California has a statewide mandate for people to wear masks indoors until Tuesday. Some of the celebrities who attended the game that was not seen wearing a mask were Lebron James, Chris Tucker, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Charlize Theron and Matt Damon.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/ClayTravis/status/1493028002007035916?s=20&t=oD1LHk8UV_3kJJrzFREU_g

“Why did LeBron James, Charlize Theron, J Lo, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Ellen all go maskless at the Super Bowl on Sunday – yet they insist our kids should wear masks at school?” another person asked. Los Angles Mayor Eric Garcetti was also at the game and spotted not wearing a mask. He also was seen not wearing a mask at the NFC Championship game two weeks ago.

Garcetti told reporters about the incident during a press conference “I wore my mask the entire game and when people asked for a photograph, I hold my breath and I put [my mask] here and people could see that,” he said, per KFOR. There’s a zero percent chance of infection from that.”

https://twitter.com/AGHamilton29/status/1493024082341908480?s=20&t=sHtbdMYdUAxivTmM0K_R4Q

Celebrities got to see an exciting game as the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. For the Rams, it’s their first championship since 2000 when they were in St. Louis. This is also the third major sports championship in nearly two years for Los Angeles as the Lakers and Dodgers won titles in October 2020. The Bengals were playing in their third Super Bowl in franchise history and first since the 1988 season. In all three Super Bowl games, the Bengals lost by less than a touchdown.