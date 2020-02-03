Super Bowl 2020: Tom Brady and Peyton Manning Take ‘GOAT’ Selfie, and Fans Are Going Wild

Peyton Manning and Tom Brady attended Super Bowl LIV as they were honored by the league as being part of the NFL’s 100th Anniversary All-Time Team. Manning and Brady were rivals on the field, but on Sunday night, decided to share a cool moment as they took a selfie together. The duo was in their NFL 100 suits and Brady took the photo.

When fans saw this they went crazy on Twitter.

“We need a Peyton & Brady podcast,” one fan wrote. “Make it happen.”

Manning and Brady played each other 17 times and Brady won 11 of the matchups. The last time they met was during the AFC Championship game in 2016 and Manning led the Denver Broncos to a win over the Patriots. Manning went on to win Super Bowl 50.

Manning retired after the 2015 season came to an end and he finished his career with two Super Bowl wins, a Super Bowl MVP award and five NFL MVP awards. He is scheduled to be voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame next year.

As for Brady, he’s still playing and he has six Super Bowl wins, four Super Bowl MVPs and three MVP awards. He’s scheduled to be a free agent and the Patriots want him back in New England. However, he’s open to seeing which teams are interested in him.

“I’m open-minded about the process,” Brady said in his weekly interview with Westwood One radio. “At the same time, I love playing football and I want to continue to play and do a great job. I’m looking forward to what’s ahead. Whatever the future may bring, I’ll embrace it with open arms.”

If Brady does leave New England, a number of teams will look to sign him. Two teams to watch for are the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers as both teams are looking to upgrade the QB position.