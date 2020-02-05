Super Bowl 2020: Watch Police Officers Stop Car, Draw Weapons in Apparent Chase During Chiefs Parade

Before the Kansas City Chiefs could celebrate with fans at their Super Bowl victory parade, the police had to allegedly chase down an individual who was driving their vehicle along the parade route and crashed into a barrier. And once the car crashed, officers approached the vehicle and drew their weapons. A fan posted a video of the incident on Twitter and it was an intense moment for fans who are celebrating the Chiefs’ first Super Bowl win in 50 years.

.@kcpolice stops a car as it drives down the parade route that the @Chiefs will be taking later today. pic.twitter.com/UnDp0fFmwO — Ryan Welch (@photoryanwelch) February 5, 2020

The Twitter user posted two additional videos of the action. The second video shows police dragging one person out of the vehicle. The last video shows more aftermath of the crash and other Chiefs fans filming the action.

Videos by PopCulture.com

2 of 3 pic.twitter.com/LOH2FhPCXe — Ryan Welch (@photoryanwelch) February 5, 2020

“Appreciate the quick action of the [Kansas City Police] ending a chase of a suspected impaired driver at the parade route,” Mayor Quinton Lucas wrote on Twitter. “We’ll stay vigilant about the threats like these throughout the day.”

Fans had some interesting responses to the videos.

“Bigtime props to the guy who knelt down to get to safety but continued to drink his beer,” one fan wrote. “[Laugh out loud]. Glad officers and public are safe.”

“That is so crazy!” another fan wrote. “Why does he have to put so many people in danger?!”

“How do you enter a police chase in a Ford Taurus you’re already at a disadvantage,” another fan added.

The Chiefs fans were glad to see some action before the parade, but they are ready to have some fun with the players and the coaches. After just missing the Super Bowl last year, the Chiefs were able to bounce back this season and emerged and the NFL champions. A big reason for winning the Super Bowl is the play of quarterback Patrick Mahomes who was named Super Bowl MVP. At 24 years old, Mahomes has a Super Bowl win, Super Bowl MVP award and he was named NFL MVP last year, with Tom Brady at the end of his career, Mahomes can be the new face of the NFL.