Super Bowl 2020: Nick Bosa Spotted in Tears on 49ers Bench After Loss to Chiefs

Nick Bosa did everything he could to help the San Francisco 49ers win Super Bowl LIV. However, it wasn’t enough as the team lost the Kansas City Chiefs 31-20 and the rookie defensive end was not happy with the result. Once the game was over, Bosa was seen crying on the sidelines because he was upset with how the game ended. The 49ers led 20-10 going into the fourth quarter, but thanks to the play of Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs scored 21 unanswered points to win their first championship in 50 years.

Bosa is disappointed with the outcome, but he can’t be disappointed with his play. He finished the contest with five tackles, one sack, one quarterback hit and one forced fumble. And according to Pro Football Focus, Bosa finished the night with 12 pressures which is the most in Super Bowl history.

What Bosa did in the Super Bowl is not a surprise considering he was named Defensive Rookie of the Year on Saturday night. Bosa finished the 2019 season with 47 tackles (16 for loss), 25 quarterback hits, 24 hurries, 12 knockdowns, 45 pressures, nine sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, two pass deflections, and one interception. He was named Defensive Player of the Week twice and Defensive Player of the Month in October.

“High-motor defensive end prospect possessing NFL play strength on a well-muscled, compact frame,” Lance Zierlein of NFL.com wrote in his scouting report before the 49ers drafted him No. 2 overall last year. “Bosa uses forward lean, smart hands and impressive upper-body power to pry open edges against the run and pass. He can defeat single blocks and fits as an end in both 4-3 and 3-4 fronts with the ability to reduce inside as a rusher. His lack of fluidity in space could prevent him from becoming an elite rusher, but he understands how to play and should become an early starter and future Pro Bowler.”

Bosa is a key player for the 49ers and he’s one big reason the team will be one of the favorites to reach the Super Bowl next year.

“We’ll lick our wounds, we’ll get over this,” 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game according to ESPN. “We’ll be fired up for next year, we got a lot of people coming back. I think we surprised a lot of people this year. We knew we had a really good team, I’m very proud of the guys and how much better they got throughout this year, and I expect to get almost all of these guys back and plan on adding a few more.”