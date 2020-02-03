Super Bowl 2020: Jennifer Lopez Speaks out After ‘Epic’ Halftime Show Performance

Jennifer Lopez is thanking her “incredible” team after a truly amazing Super Bowl halftime show alongside Shakira during Sunday’s big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. After tearing up the stage with her co-headliners and guest performers Bad Bunny and J Balvin, Lopez shared a video from the show on Instagram alongside a message of thanks for everyone that made it happen.

“Thank you to my incredible team for the most epic halftime I could have ever imagined,” she wrote, tagging the names of her team members. “I love you guys so much!”

Shakira also shared a grateful message to fans after the show, which fell on her 43rd birthday and was the history-making first time any Latin woman had headlined the big game’s halftime show. “The best birthday gift has been the support of all my fans and the most amazing and hardworking team an artist could wish for,” the “She Wolf” artist wrote on Instagram. “We Latinos climbed Kilimanjaro and made history tonight and we couldn’t have done it without all of you!”

Prior to Sunday’s show, Lopez teased that there would be an “explosion of fun and energy” on stage as she hyped fans up for the performance during a Thursday Night Football segment in September.

“This is gonna be so much fun!” Lopez said at the time. “[Shakira is] such a dynamic performer, she does her own thing.”

“There’s nobody like her so I know that the two of us together are going to bring that special brand of what we do and there will be people who haven’t even seen us perform who get to see something special that night,” she continued. “It’s going to be an exciting show. …When you think about Shak and you think about what I do, the combination of that, I think of an explosion of fun and energy!”

