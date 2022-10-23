Sunday Night Football 2022: Time, Channel and How to Watch Steelers at Dolphins

Two AFC teams will battle tonight to stay in the playoff race. The Pittsburgh Steelers will take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 6 of Sunday Night Football. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. It will also stream on Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App.

The Steelers (2-4) are coming off a 20-18 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was a much-needed victory for the Steelers who lost the last four games, and they got quality play from quarterback Mitchell Trubisky who took over for Kenny Pickett who suffered a head injury. Pickett cleared the concussion protocol and will start tonight.

''I trusted what the doctors were telling me,'' Pickett said, per the Associated Press. ''That's what they were advising me to do and that's what they wanted me to do, so, I followed their lead and now I'm good to go this week.'' Before the injury, Pickett completed 11 of his 18 passes for 67 yards and one touchdown. Trubisky competed for nine of his 12 passes for 144 yards and one touchdown in relief duty.

The Dolphins (3-3) have lost the last three games after winning the first three games of the year. In the last two and a half games, the Dolphins were without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa who suffered a scary concussion in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 29. He is cleared to return and will start for the Dolphins tonight.

"I've seen his love for the game, honestly. In a simple but not simple form, I've seen how much he loves his teammates and how he loves the game of football," Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters when asked what he's seen from Tagovailoa in the last two weeks, per the team's official website. "I can see that he understands his responsibility as a leader, which he is fully embraced and resonates with all the guys. So he knows that he has to be in the moment for the players that are playing and contribute the way he can. And so he's been very positive. But I can also tell that he thirsts for the brotherhood, for the camaraderie, for the competition."