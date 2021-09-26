‘Sunday Night Football’: Time, Channel and How to Watch Packers vs. 49ers

The Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers will battle in the Week 3 edition of Sunday Night Football. Both teams are coming off big wins, but all eyes will be on Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers who could be playing his final season in Green Bay. The game will air tonight at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. It will also stream on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports App and the Yahoo Sports App.

After a rough showing against the New Orleans Saints in Week 1, the Packers had a dominating performance against the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football in Week. Rodgers threw for four touchdowns on Monday night and is looking to build on that performance. The reigning NFL MVP came close to not playing for the Packers this past season as he considered retirement. But now, Rodgers is ready to win another Super Bowl to solidify his legacy.

“There’s so many overreactions that happen from a week-to-week basis,” Rodgers said after the Lions game, per ESPN. “So it’s nice to come out, have a good performance and get the trolls off our back for at least a week.” Rodgers and the Packers are facing a 49ers team that is off to a strong start to the 2021 season. They defeated the Lions and the Philadelphia Eagles this year and looked poised to reach their second Super Bowl in three years.

“It’s huge,” 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa said to reporters this week. “It’s games like this where you find a way and you get a win before you head back home on an away trip. That’s what propels you to a great season I think. And hopefully that’s the case, and we’re going to keep on working.” One of the big things to watch for the 49ers is backup QB Trey Lance. San Francisco selected Lance No. 3 overall in the year’s draft and has seen limited action. During an interview with NBC Sports, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan explained how Lance is improving while not being on the field.

“I think the biggest thing for Trey and any rookie quarterback, especially him coming from a smaller school, not playing in over a year, is just seeing the week-to-week process of what an NFL season is like,” Shanahan said, per 49ers Webzone. “I remember him telling me how weird the preseason was for him because he’s like, ‘This is so weird because I know everyone, you want to win every game, but I’ve never been part of a game where you’re not doing everything to win it.’ You’re trying to see guys. It was just unusual for him.”