Sunday Night Football 2022: Time, Channel and How to Watch Chiefs at Chargers

Two of the top teams in the AFC go at it tonight (Nov. 20) in the Week 11 edition of Sunday Night Football. The Kansas City Chiefs are in L.A. to take on the Los Angles Chargers in an AFC West matchup. Tonight's matchup will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET and air on NBC. It will also stream on Peacock, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports App and NFL+ via mobile.

The Chiefs (7-2), have won their last three games and are in first place in the AFC West as well as the entire conference. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is having an MVP-type season, completing 67% of his passes while throwing for 2,936 yards, 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions with a 106.1 passer rating. The Chiefs added another weapon for Mahomes, trading for wide receiver Kadarius Toney. In last week's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Toney caught four passes for 57 yards and one touchdown.

"But just us being able to move him around as much as we have, it's a testament to him," Mahomes said in his Wednesday press conference, per Pro Football Talk. "He's really got in here, he's learned. He's learned multiple positions. We've moved him around now, it's not like he's in that one spot. And so, we'll just continue to build on that. We don't want to overwhelm him. We don't want to put too much on his plate, but we're going to keep giving him more and more, and get him more involved in this offense because it'll make this offense better as a whole as the season goes on."

The Chargers (5-4) are coming off a tough loss to the San Francisco 49ers and need a win to say in the playoff race. If the postseason were to start today, the Chargers would not be playing as they are in eighth place in the AFC standings. The good news for Los Angels is wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams could return to the lineup tonight after missing a total of nine games due to injuries.

"They're great team guys. Besides being two of the top players at that position in the league, they're really good players for our team," Chargers head coach Brandon Staley, per the team's official website. "They really help our team chemistry. Them being out at practice just improves all that. They mean a lot to us, more than just what happens on the field."