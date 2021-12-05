‘Sunday Night Football’: Time, Channel and How to Watch Broncos vs. Chiefs

The Week 13 edition of Sunday Night Football features two teams battling for first place in the AFC West. The Denver Broncos will take on the Kansas City Chiefs, and the winner will likely have control of the division with five weeks remaining in the regular season. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. It will also stream on Peacock, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports App, the NFL App and the Yahoo Sports App.

The Broncos (6-5) are in last place in the AFC West but are only one game out of first place. Last week, the Broncos earned a big 28-13 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers to get above .500 again. They were led by running back Javonte Williams, who rushed for 54 yards and one touchdown and also caught three passes for 57 yards. They will now see if they can slow down a very dangerous Chiefs offense.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You know one thing — when you play a game like this, they’re going to have some positive plays,” Defensive Coordinator Ed Donatell said Thursday, per the Broncos’ official website. “The quicker you can learn from them and move on really matters because you’ve got to play the next one. There are all phases of the game, and sometimes you have to make a stand in the red zone to finish things. It is demoralizing. You can have a great call and have everybody in the perfect position, and [Mahomes] makes a special, special throw placement on you and you just move on. Move on to the next one because that’s what counts.”

After getting off to a slow start, the Chiefs (7-4) have won their last four games. The team is also well-rested as they are coming off a bye. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes did not have a strong performance in the team’s last game against the Dallas Cowboys, throwing zero touchdowns and one interception. But he has put together a strong season, throwing for 3,200 yards, 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions with a 94.7 quarterback rating.

“That was one of the reasons why we drafted him,” Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said when talking about Mahomes per Chiefs Wire. “Obviously, we knew he was a pretty talented kid. Still, sometimes certain people just have that ‘it’ factor, and you don’t know what that ‘it’ factor really is, but he has that mental toughness to handle a lot of different situations. If you play long enough in this league, you’re going to have your highs, and you’re going to have your lows. So, as you go through a season and the journey that you’re taking, sometimes that journey can take you in a great direction, but sometimes that journey is going to take you in a direction where you’re going to have to deal with a lot of different issues.”