'Sunday Night Football' 2023: Time, Channel and How to Watch Steelers vs. Raiders

The Week 3 edition of Sunday Night Football will feature two NFL teams with a lot of history. The Pittsburgh Steelers are out West to face the Las Vegas Raiders for the 26th time in league history. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET and air on NBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App.

The Steelers (1-1) are coming off a 26-22 win over the Cleveland Browns. Wide receiver George Pickens had a huge day for the Steelers, catching four passes for 127 yards and one touchdown. The offense was productive last week, but the Steelers know they need more consistency to be a contender.

"We've got to find it. Clearly, we don't have one," Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett said when asked about the team's offensive identity, per the team's official website. "It's a team game, the ultimate team game. One guy does something wrong on a play as an offense, it usually doesn't go your way. So, we've got to stay together. Don't let the popcorn effect happen, which is one guy on each play."

The Raiders (1-1) are looking to bounce back after a 38-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills last week. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo struggled against the Bills' defense, throwing for 185 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. The 32-year-old joined the Raiders this season after spending the last six years with the San Francisco 49ers. He knows that if the Raiders went to be a top team in the NFL, he needs to play better going forward.

"I thought we got off to a good start like we wanted to. We talked about it all week, doing that, but we just didn't sustain it," Garoppolo said about last week's game, per the Raiders' official website. "It starts with myself. I made way too many mistakes – physical, mental, all of it. We couldn't get into a rhythm. To beat a good team like that at their place, you've got to play a lot better than that. There's little things we've got to do. We'll go watch the film, but little things. [Bills] played a great game, don't get me wrong, but we just made too many self-inflicted errors."