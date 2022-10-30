Sunday Night Football 2022: Time, Channel and How to Watch Packers vs Bills

The Green Bay Packers are not in a good place right now as they have lost their last three games. Things will not get any easier because they will take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. It will also stream on Peacock, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports App, and NFL+.

The Packers (3-4) have their share of issues on both sides of the ball. The team is right in the middle of the pack when it comes to the passing offense (221.3 yards per game) and the run defense is ranked near the bottom of the league (139.6). Aaron Rodgers took some heat for taking shots at some of his teammates who are not being productive. When asked about the comments, Rodgers doubled down.

"I don't understand why people have a problem with things that are truthful," Rodgers said, per ESPN. "I'm calling things the way I see it. People don't think I need to air that stuff out, that's their opinion. But I'm doing what I think is in the best interest of our guys, and I've tried a lot of different things from a leadership standpoint this year, and I was just relating my personal feelings on the situation. I didn't call anybody out by name. I think we all need to be on the details, and that includes me."

The Bills (5-1) are looking like the Super Bowl contenders they were projected to be at the beginning of the season. They are coming off a bye after taking down the Kansas City Chiefs and look poised to show the NFL they are ready to win a title. Quarterback Josh Allen is excited about Sunday's game because he's always been a fan of Rodgers.

"As a kid looking up to [certain NFL quarterbacks] and now playing against them, it's very surreal," Allen told ESPN. "They've been playing this game for a long time and they're still playing at a high level, and I'm referencing Aaron, again, one of the greatest, if not the greatest, quarterback to ever play the game."