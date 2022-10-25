Aaron Rodgers Throws Major Shade at Green Bay Packers Teammates

The Green Bay Packers are not in a good position as they have lost their last three games. And because of that, Aaron Rodgers just threw some shade at his teammates while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. The Packers quarterback suggested that it might be time for other players to see some action since the ones who have been playing are not producing.

"Guys who are making too many mistakes, shouldn't be playing," Rodgers said, per the New York Post. "Gotta start cutting some reps. Maybe guys who aren't playing, maybe give them a chance." On Sunday, the Packers lost to the Washington Commanders 23-21 after leading 14-3 in the second quarter. One big issue the Packers has is they can't stop the run, allowing 139.6 yards per game, ranking near the bottom of the league. Additionally, the Packers are having a hard time scoring points as they average 18.3 points per game.

But despite the issues the Packers have right now, Rodgers beleive the season can be turned around. "I'm not worried about this squad," Rodgers said, per ESPN. "In fact, this might be the best thing for us. This week, nobody's going to give us a chance, going to Buffalo on Sunday Night Football, with a chance to get exposed. Shoot, this might be the best thing for us."

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is interested to see how Rodgers and the Packers respond to this adversity. "I don't think anybody thought we'd be in this spot that we're in right now," he said. "We're going to find out what we're made of in terms of just how we attack Monday, how we attack Tuesday, Wednesday and every day in practice. I do believe that we've got the right kind of guys that will continue to battle."

Since LaFleur took over as the Packers' head coach in 2019, the team has won at least 13 games each season. And in the last three years, the Packers won the NFC North three times and Rodgers won the NFL MVP award twice. So far this season, Rodgers has completed 67% of his passes while throwing for 1,597 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions with a 94.9 passer rating.