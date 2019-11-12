‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin Announces New Interview Series for WWE Network

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin showed off his interview chops with his USA Network series, Straight Up Steve Austin during the fall, and now he is heading back to the WWE Network for some more discussions. Announced by Variety on Monday, Austin will be launching a new interview series known as ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin: The Broken Skull Sessions.

Per the report by Variety, the first episode of this interview series will air on Nov. 24 at approximately 10:30 p.m. EST. It will immediately follow the pay-per-view Survivor Series. Subsequent episodes will air monthly and will provide Austin with the opportunity to sit down for long-form discussions.

While the full list of interviewees has not been revealed just yet, Austin did explain in an interview that the first episode will feature Mark Calaway. Known as The Undertaker in the ring, Calaway has been active for 30 years and has long been viewed as one of the best of all time.

“Mark has been doing The Undertaker for 30 years and he has had one of the greatest runs in the history of the business,” Austin said in an interview with Variety. “He’s stayed in character all this time. He’s made a few appearances on some talk shows way back in the day, but no one has really ever heard from Mark Calaway the man…

“I think he was enthusiastic because he has been quiet for so long so now he has the chance to share some stories like everyone else has. He’s had one of the most high-profile careers and, back in his heyday, had some of the most outlandish stories from the road. We had a great time shooting the breeze.”

During the short season of Straight Up Steve Austin, the longtime wrestler interviewed NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr., Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, and comedian Gabriel Iglesias, among other popular figures. He also conducted these conversations while shooting guns, racing Go-Karts, and throwing axes.

Straight Up Steve Austin ran the gamut of big names, but this WWE Network exclusive will be slightly different. Austin will be talking to some of the biggest names from professional wrestling, both past and present. Although he did mention that some other celebrities may be making appearances.

(Photo Credit: Bill Watters/Getty)