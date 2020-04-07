Sting and Triple H’s Iconic WrestleMania Match Now Free to Watch on YouTube

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many sports leagues have been showing full games/matches to fans for free. And for WWE, fans are now able to watch some of the best matches in year’s past without paying for a subscription. WWE’s official YouTube page recently released the full match of Sting vs. Triple H at WrestleMania 31. The match was a no disqualification contest, and it lasted for nearly 20 minutes. When it all said and done, Triple H came away with the win.

Fans were excited to see Sting because it was his first WrestleMania appearance. Unfortunately, it was his only appearance in WWE’s biggest show of the year, and there is still debate about his short stint with the company. WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson recently talked about Sting on his podcast, and he said the WWE should have signed him shortly after the company bought WCW in 2001.

“I thought it was 15 years too late,” Anderson said on WWE signing Sting per Westlingnews.co. “We can all look back and wannabes, and I’m a guy who thinks Taker should still be riding the wave of his undefeated streak. You only get one crack at some stuff. Sting being the last hold out would have been nice if Sting would have came across when WCW was done [and if he was] pushed like the star that he was.”

In 2016, Sting was elected into the WWE Hall of Fame. Before his ceremony, Sting told WWE.com: “After all the years — let’s just say decades — I end up at WrestleMania last year, [have] a WWE World Heavyweight Title Match against Seth [Rollins] and then [enter the] Hall of Fame, all under WWE’s umbrella. Who would have ever guessed? I really wouldn’t have. And, especially now, knowing the depth of the WWE Hall of Fame and the significance of it. It’s way bigger than I ever thought that it was.”

Sting, whose real name is Steve Borden, is known for being the face of WCW. He was a six-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion, and he was the third person to win the Triple Crown, which is the World Heavyweight Championship, Tag Team Championship and the United States Championship. Sting also spent time in TNA, and he won their world title four times.