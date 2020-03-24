WWE Network Free to Use Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

WWE fans just received a big treat. On Monday, it was announced that the WWE Network is now free to use for a limited time due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fans can now watch every WrestleMania, original documentaries and other past pay-per-view events such as Royal Rumble and SummerSlam. This will get fans ready for WrestleMania 36 which will take place on April 4 and April 5. Fans can access the WWE Network through WWE.com or the WWE App.

One thing to note, WrestleMania 36 is only available to subscribers according to Fox Sports. However, if fans want to subscribe to the WWE Network, the first month is free before paying $9.99 per month. And this year's WrestleMania will be like nothing fans have seen before. Along with the show being a two-night event, which is a first for WWE, it will take place at the WWE Performance Center and other locations that have yet to be revealed. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, fans will not be able to attend WrestleMania, but they will be able to see their favorite Superstars in action.

"Titles and legacies are on the line as WrestleMania 36 features a loaded slate of matches," the press release read. "Royal Rumble Match winner Drew McIntyre challenges WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, Universal Champion Goldberg defends his title against Roman Reigns, and Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch looks to fight off the rise of Shayna Baszler. Also, 16-time World Champion John Cena returns to battle 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt, AJ Styles hopes to put the 'final nail in the coffin' of The Undertaker's career and much more."

One of the other big things about the year's WrestleMania is the host. It was announced that former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski will host the show and he was on the previous episode of Friday Night SmackDown. It's unlikely fans will see Gonk in the ring taking down the likes of Seth Rollins or Randy Orton, but he would like to compete in a match in the future.

"With wrestling, I don't feel like I would be a full-time wrestler, but there is one thing I'm down for," he said in August per ESPN. "And that's to do one crazy match. Practice it for a little bit, go out there -- like in a Royal Rumble -- go out there, I got my friend in WWE [Rawley], practice it and do a full-on WWE match. I'm not saying when, maybe five years. I got the rest of my life to do that."