Stephen Curry's 38-Point Performance Against Clippers Thrills Teammates and Fans

NBA fans witnessed a classic performance from Steph Curry on Friday night. The Golden State Warriors star scored 38 points during a game against the Los Angeles Clippers after facing a 22-point second-half deficit. He led the team to a comeback victory and reminded fans why he is a three-time NBA champion and two-time MVP. His performance, which featured nine shots from the three-point line, capped off a week in which he also put up 62 points against the Portland Trail Blazers.

When Curry turned in the classic performance, fans reacted with awe on social media. Some people compared his "greatness" to LeBron James, Michael Jordan and other all-time stars, citing his statistics from the three-point line, as well as his win-loss record. Others simply expressed excitement about having Curry back in action after injuries robbed him of all but five games during the 2019-20 season. The comments continued as fans raved about Curry's stats on Friday night.