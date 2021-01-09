Stephen Curry's 38-Point Performance Against Clippers Thrills Teammates and Fans
NBA fans witnessed a classic performance from Steph Curry on Friday night. The Golden State Warriors star scored 38 points during a game against the Los Angeles Clippers after facing a 22-point second-half deficit. He led the team to a comeback victory and reminded fans why he is a three-time NBA champion and two-time MVP. His performance, which featured nine shots from the three-point line, capped off a week in which he also put up 62 points against the Portland Trail Blazers.
When Curry turned in the classic performance, fans reacted with awe on social media. Some people compared his "greatness" to LeBron James, Michael Jordan and other all-time stars, citing his statistics from the three-point line, as well as his win-loss record. Others simply expressed excitement about having Curry back in action after injuries robbed him of all but five games during the 2019-20 season. The comments continued as fans raved about Curry's stats on Friday night.
Steph Curry just scored 38 PTS with 9 Threes with this defense
He's a Top 3 player 😤 pic.twitter.com/MKzGbjMOXY— Ray (@ray_prince__) January 9, 2021
Steph Curry tonight:
📈 38 PTS
👌🏽 9-14 3PT
🤝 11 AST
🗡 Dagger
Witnessing greatness. #DubNationpic.twitter.com/V3WqeWDOxe— Sideline Sports (@sportsideline) January 9, 2021
Throwback to when Steph Curry dropped 38-2-11 and 9 3s. Beat the Clippers in Chase Center BY HIMSELFJanuary 9, 2021
Steph Curry in the Warriors Wins this season
▫️ 62 PTS - 58.1 FG%
▫️ 38 PTS - 54.1 FG%
▫️ 36 PTS - 44.0 FG%
▫️ 31 PTS - 52.9 FG%
▫️ 30 PTS - 50.0 FG%
Warriors go as he goes. Plain and simple. pic.twitter.com/v1dPQUvBtg— Happy Warriors Fan 🐸 (5-4) (@honestGSWfan) January 9, 2021
They played defense like this and Curry still managed to drop 38 and 11. Say it aint so 😭 pic.twitter.com/vTbOyY2IfO— not (@m3lostar) January 9, 2021
Just because Curry didnt play for a whole season people forgot why he was unanimous MVP.— Jerrod Anthony (@JedMagsi) January 9, 2021
This is what makes my day beautiful, an @LAClippers L and a #Lakeshow W— Francis Obita (@fobita) January 9, 2021
Thank you Bay Area (in Pac voice), you know @2PAC loved that place madly, thanks to his time in Marin City.
i've seen enough, this is why Curry is the GOAT PG 🐐🐐🐐— Kazha #MVPSZN (@MagicalKhaz) January 9, 2021
How can people dismiss Steph Curry as possibly the greatest player in the world after watching him drop 38 shooting over 50% on 9/14 from 3 Against one of the best teams facing triple coverage and doubles on every possession Comeback from 22 down in the second half #DubNation— CJ Zizzari (@CJayZSports1) January 9, 2021
my man has made 38 points today 11 Ass 2 Reb and 9 THREES dude i mean respect him @StephenCurry30— TheGamerLitBro (@TheGamerLitBro1) January 9, 2021
Steph curry really a goat 🐐— curly girl 👑 (@mysteri__) January 9, 2021
@StephenCurry30 the league don’t deserve u goat— King Curtis (@Mr_GoGetit_) January 9, 2021
going to put this out there today 1/9/2020.
If Steph Curry goes on a 3 peat when Klay returns and gets to 6 rings he is the GOAT.— FREE PLAYER PROPS (@GoatPlayerProps) January 9, 2021
steph curry is the goat— ali (@__ali1i) January 9, 2021
Steph curry is my goat. Watching that guy play is ridiculous— Terry Vanderspool (@vanderspool) January 9, 2021