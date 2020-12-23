Steph Curry and Kevin Durant Return to Full Health, and NBA Fans Are Fired Up
The 2020-21 NBA season officially began on Tuesday with two high-profile games. The Los Angeles Lakers began their title defense against the Los Angeles Clippers while the Brooklyn Nets set the stage with a battle against the Golden State Warriors. The early game drew considerable attention due to the return of two prominent NBA stars. Kevin Durant started for the first time since the 2018-19 season while Steph Curry made it back after a broken hand shortened his 2019-20 campaign.
When the fans saw that both Curry and Durant were on the court and ready to play on opening night, they showed their excitement on social media. Several said that the two players were about to make the game extremely entertaining and that Curry was good for "at least 40 points." The comments continued as many fans proclaimed that all was right in the world now that two of the biggest stars were ready to play.
aaaaawwwwww so sweet— cheryl gormandy (@GormandyCheryl) December 22, 2020
prevnext
So excited that the NBA is back!! I want to see both Steph Curry and Kevin Durant back at their MVP forms! Hoping Luka or Giannis wins MVP this year too. Also rooting for Lonzo and the Pelicans to make the Playoffs this season!
I love basketball man!!— Gil Cuerva (@gilcuerva) December 22, 2020
Curry and KD are back tonight 😆😈— FORD (@colts_celtics3) December 22, 2020
prevnext
Curry is back, Durant is back & playing for Broooooooklyn. I’m ready. I’m ready. #NBAisBack— Olivia Schmidt (@nyg1ants1fan) December 22, 2020
I’m glad KD and Curry back. Basketball missed them.— Dan (@D_best_out) December 22, 2020
prevnext
NBA’s back. KD vs Curry game 1?? Sign me all the way up. My life might have meaning again— J (@jschmitty93) December 22, 2020
Love you KD. Glad your healthy again !! We will always appreciate and rem what you did here for the warriors. Much respect !— SenselessE (@JJBurrows4) December 22, 2020
prevnext
Glad KD is healthy— Gary Cassiliano (@GaryC107) December 22, 2020
December 22, 2020
prevnext
i’m so happy to see KD healthy again— 🏆 WS CHAMP Dion Lovato. 🏆 (@HeyImDion) December 22, 2020
I’m happy to see Curry back on the court, and the thirst of his braids says to me “hold out a few more weeks, young fella.” https://t.co/203wdi296F— John Burnett (JB) (@TheJohnny_Bobby) December 22, 2020
prevnext
Kevin Durant is back on the court tonight. So is Steph Curry. Then we got Clips vs Lakers? I thought Christmas was on Friday... 😁— Paul (@paulbeera03) December 22, 2020
BASKETBALL IS BACK KEVIN DURANT IS BACK STEPH CURRY IS BACK CHARLES BARKLEY IS BACK AND IM ON WINTER BREAK 🥳 pic.twitter.com/W2IrIsOJcQ— hannah (@HannahSawdon) December 22, 2020
prevnext
I’m so excited that Stephen Curry is back tonight. I swear no one can dislike this man. So cool and chill but so talented to watch. CHEF CURRY IS BACK!!— ANS👑 (@AnsonCanencia) December 22, 2020
Kevin Durant and Steph Curry back on the court 😍 ahhh it’s gonna be beautiful to see again— Nino (@ninos8) December 22, 2020
prev
WELCOME BACK, STEPHEN CURRY!!!!!— Menino Brenner (@MeninoBrenner) December 22, 2020