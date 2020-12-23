Steph Curry and Kevin Durant Return to Full Health, and NBA Fans Are Fired Up

The 2020-21 NBA season officially began on Tuesday with two high-profile games. The Los Angeles Lakers began their title defense against the Los Angeles Clippers while the Brooklyn Nets set the stage with a battle against the Golden State Warriors. The early game drew considerable attention due to the return of two prominent NBA stars. Kevin Durant started for the first time since the 2018-19 season while Steph Curry made it back after a broken hand shortened his 2019-20 campaign.

When the fans saw that both Curry and Durant were on the court and ready to play on opening night, they showed their excitement on social media. Several said that the two players were about to make the game extremely entertaining and that Curry was good for "at least 40 points." The comments continued as many fans proclaimed that all was right in the world now that two of the biggest stars were ready to play.