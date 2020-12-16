Stephen A. Smith Plots ESPN+ Show

✖

Stephen A. Smith is one of ESPN's biggest names and is the co-host of the daily sports show, First Take. Now he will be taking his talents to another show for the brand. Smith is headlining a new studio show for ESPN+.

The announcement came during Thursday's Disney Investor Day. The company revealed that Smith's new show will launch in January. Smith added his own commentary on Twitter, writing: "Uh Oh! Disney’s done gone ahead and started something. Stay Tuned, people! Stay Tuned!"

In January, ESPN+ is launching an exclusive new studio show featuring @stephenasmith. pic.twitter.com/cldylHjBrA — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

"I'm thrilled to announce that early next year, we will be launching a new studio show that will be exclusive to ESPN+, featuring Stephen A. Smith," said James Pitaro, Chairman of ESPN and Sports Content. "We're excited to bring another personality of his caliber to the platform and look forward to expanding his reach across the different consumer touchpoints.

Disney did not provide any information about the future of First Take, the show co-hosted by Smith and Max Kellerman, and whether it would continue. There was also no information about Smith's role with the show. For now, fans of the analyst only know that he will head to ESPN+ in January.

Along with news about Smith's new endeavor, Disney provided other updates about the future of sports content across its various brands. The company revealed that Tom Brady will be the focus of a new series, Man in the Arena, which highlights his time with the New England Patriots. He will provide a "first-hand account" of the seasons leading up to nine Super Bowl appearances and six wins.

Additionally, Disney revealed that the Peyton's Places universe is expanding with new series focused on multiple sports. David Ortiz, Ronda Rousey, Eli Manning and Abby Wambach will all have spinoff series. These shows will discuss MLB, combat sports, college football and soccer, respectively.

"I'm very excited to let you know today that we are bringing back Peyton's Places for a third season," Pitaro said on Thursday, "and also expanding the Emmy-nominated series." Peyton Manning joined the conversation and revealed even more about the upcoming series. He dropped the names of the hosts joining his show's universe and hyped up his little brother.

"The best is yet to come as some of the most engaging storytellers from other sports get their very own versions of Peyton's Places," Manning said. "Including Abby Wambach, Ronda Rousey and David Ortiz. Big Papi's Places does have a nice ring to it. And if that wasn't enough to get you jacked up, my little brother Eli will also be doing a college football show."