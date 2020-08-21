Steph Curry's New Look at NBA Draft Lottery Sparks Spirited Response From Social Media
Steph Curry had social media buzzing with his new look. With the Golden State Warriors not being part of the NBA bubble in Orlando, Curry hasn't been seen much during the COVID-19 pandemic. But he made an appearance during the NBA Draft Lottery as the Warriors landed the No. 2 overall pick.
And when fans saw his new look, which involved cornrows, they couldn't help but have some fun with the two-time NBA MVP. However, when you have won two three NBA titles to go along with those two MVPs, Curry can afford to make a change from time to time. Also, with the new season not starting for another few months, odds are Curry won't have the new look then as it could be just something he's doing for the summer. The 2019-2020 season wasn't a memorable one for Curry as he suffered a hand injury in October and missed three months of action. He returned to the court in March, but the season was shut down not too long after his return due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With Curry 100 percent healthy, the Warriors will be one of the teams to beat next season. Here's a look at fans had to say about Curry's new look.
In the wise words of @StephenCurry30: “Number two ain’t bad”
2020 Lottery, presented by @Chase pic.twitter.com/7G5l5iabIf— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) August 21, 2020
Steph Curry at the draft lottery pic.twitter.com/9Wz2YePd57— Mike Wood (@mikewoodbigdeal) August 21, 2020
Steph Curry right now💀😂 pic.twitter.com/pzRXPthLiC— NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) August 21, 2020
Steph Curry looks like the 5th member of B2K pic.twitter.com/LqavQpQRUp— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 21, 2020
Steph Curry looks like a created NBA2K player. #NBADraftLottery pic.twitter.com/hmoUQP3D96— Fred Villarruel (@fredv21) August 21, 2020
Why Steph Curry look uneven with them braids like Shemar Moore. pic.twitter.com/b5cxIm5i7X— KlayCP (@dribblecity) August 21, 2020
Braids Steph Curry looks like a NBA 2k My Player pic.twitter.com/RmxQurKsuF— Zigmund Palffy (@zigmund_palffy) August 21, 2020
Steph Curry has really changed his look. (CC @AndrewYang) pic.twitter.com/hgq0J3kQZU— Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) August 21, 2020
Steph Curry looking like a GTA V load screen #NBADraftLottery pic.twitter.com/96QvOU09AL— Horatio Velveteen (@lounginaddict) August 21, 2020
Funniest thing i saw all week#stephcurry pic.twitter.com/4LyfLZGw9y— ✊🏾🧠🇯🇲💉🐊 (@Kali2Kingston) August 21, 2020
I really wasn’t ready for this Steph Curry pic.twitter.com/7LD3LJ84Oz— Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) August 21, 2020
New look for Steph Curry. pic.twitter.com/UBXcC0j0pZ— Dime (@DimeUPROXX) August 21, 2020
I like the braids on #StephCurry pic.twitter.com/kAsvpeM3gO— NikkiOH.co (@TheRealNikkiOh) August 21, 2020
Steph Curry with braids looks like the "evil twin" version of Steph Curry that would show up and cause mischief in some 90’s prime time sitcom. pic.twitter.com/mb0mLatWYh— CJ (@TheSp0rtsDad) August 21, 2020
Nah someone get Steph. His cornrows got less hang time than Eddy Curry. pic.twitter.com/3FTpkggT4n— Hoop Fiends 🏀💉 (@hoopfiends) August 20, 2020
Steph Curry before and after Ayesha Curry saying she wants male attention. #StephenCurry #NBADraftLottery pic.twitter.com/VyPi9NvPQY— Avo Marzouwanian (@Levons_Dad) August 21, 2020
@StephenCurry30 at the draft lottery rn with those braids 😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣 #Draftlottery #draft pic.twitter.com/XwLe9V7eXF— ひ6’7 with my Airpods In 🐅 (@letmegetadolla7) August 21, 2020
“Rachael Nichols: We welcome Steph Curry.”
Curry: “Wah Gwaan” pic.twitter.com/09cNwYDvJh— Zel Moorè (@VIBEZ_419) August 21, 2020
OMG it's possible that I've never hated anything more than Steph Curry with cornrows! pic.twitter.com/LKSdK6r3uA— Jade ''Auxiliary Things'' Johnson (@auxiliarythings) August 21, 2020