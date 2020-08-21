Steph Curry's New Look at NBA Draft Lottery Sparks Spirited Response From Social Media

Steph Curry had social media buzzing with his new look. With the Golden State Warriors not being part of the NBA bubble in Orlando, Curry hasn't been seen much during the COVID-19 pandemic. But he made an appearance during the NBA Draft Lottery as the Warriors landed the No. 2 overall pick.

And when fans saw his new look, which involved cornrows, they couldn't help but have some fun with the two-time NBA MVP. However, when you have won two three NBA titles to go along with those two MVPs, Curry can afford to make a change from time to time. Also, with the new season not starting for another few months, odds are Curry won't have the new look then as it could be just something he's doing for the summer. The 2019-2020 season wasn't a memorable one for Curry as he suffered a hand injury in October and missed three months of action. He returned to the court in March, but the season was shut down not too long after his return due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With Curry 100 percent healthy, the Warriors will be one of the teams to beat next season. Here's a look at fans had to say about Curry's new look.