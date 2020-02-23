Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Reportedly 3 Months From Being Cleared for NFL Return

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger suffered an elbow injury during the Week 2 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He was forced to undergo season-ending surgery in mid-September, placing his future in doubt. Now, however, Roethlisberger has revealed that he is nearing a return to action.

According to Ron Cook of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Roethlisberger received a positive medical report from his doctors. There were questions about a pending return when footage surfaced on social media of him throwing a football. This was viewed as a positive sign for Steelers fans and provided hope that Mason Rudolph or Devlin Hodges would not be in charge of leading the offense each week.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It was a good report. I got to bypass the tennis ball throwing for a month and go right to the football. Still going to be about 2.5-3 months until I get total clearance from doc but we are doing good,” Roethlisberger said. “It felt amazing to throw. It was hard to hold the smile in. Two more throwing sessions while I’m out here in California and then headed back to the Burgh.”

This pending timeline fits with a previous statement given by the veteran QB. Roethlisberger spoke to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in mid-November and said that he was aiming for a return during Organized Team Activities or mandatory minicamp. These team events generally take place in mid-May and serve as a final working period before the summer offseason break begins.

There were questions about a potential retirement following Roethlisberger’s injury. At the age of 37, the two-time Super Bowl champion is nearing the end of his career, and there were some fans that believed he would simply be stepping away. However, Roethlisberger made it clear during his post-injury statement that he would be coming back to the team with the goal of winning a Super Bowl.

“The Steelers committed three years to me this offseason and I fully intend to honor my contract and reward them with championship-level play,” Roethlisberger said in September. “I will do all I can to support Mason and the team this season to help win games. I love this game, my teammates, the Steelers organization and fans, and I feel in my heart I have a lot left to give.”

With Roethlisberger throwing again and setting the stage for his return, the fans are excited about the 2020 season. The Steelers nearly reached the postseason using a combination of Rudolph and Hodges, and the fans believe brighter days are ahead.

Photo Credit: Kirk Irwin/Getty Images