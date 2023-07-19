Sports Broadcasting Legend Dan Patrick Sets Retirement Date

Dan Patrick knows when he will retire from sports broadcasting. During The Dan Patrick Show on Wednesday, the 66-year-old set his retirement date which is the end of 2027. Patrick has been a radio host for more than 20 years and spent 18 years at ESPN.

"Here is the breaking news: Four more years in December, that's how long I'm going to do this for," Patrick said on his show, per Sports Illustrated. Later in the show, a caller begged him not to retire. "This is a young man's game," Patrick said. "I'm the oldest guy doing this. And I enjoy doing it, but by the end of 2027, that'll be it. You have my word, so plan accordingly."

🚨Dan announces that he'll be retiring.... in December 2027 pic.twitter.com/CjrDpbbzfq — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) July 19, 2023

Patrick is known for being an anchor on ESPN's SportsCenter from 1989-2006 and hosted The Dan Patrick Show on ESPN Radio from 1999-2007. The current version of The Dan Patrick Show show can be heard in syndication, online, and fans can see the show on Peacock.

During his time at ESPN, Patrick and Keith Olbermann became two of the most recognizable faces on the network. His popularity led to him being in notable movies such as The Waterboy, The Longest Yard, Grown Ups 2, Home Team and Hustle. In June, Patrick talked about the challenges of being a SportsCenter anchor now after Neil Everett left the show and ESPN.

"It's the end of an era when it comes to those SportsCenter teams," Patrick said of Everett's split from Verrett, per Awful Announcing. "I mean, SportsCenter anchor, you think of Scott Van Pelt, because he has his own show and there's a tune-in factor that Scott's gonna be there. But it's changed so much, in fairness to the anchors. When we were doing SportsCenter in the mid-90s, you didn't have social media, you didn't know the results. And if you knew the results, you weren't able to have access to the highlights, so you tuned into SportsCenter."

Patrick also talked about the work he did with Olbermann on SportsCenter. "We had an incredible tune-in factor," he said. "Because we could bring you all the highlights and we could do it in an entertaining fashion that hadn't been done before. Trying to be a SportsCenter anchor, I can't imagine how difficult that would be because we already know the results, now what are you doing that's different?"