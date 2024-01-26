Dwayne Johnson Gives ESPN Host His Ring After She Compliments It

Dwayne Johnson just showed how generous he is on live television. This week, the actor, businessman and WWE legend appeared on ESPN's First Take to talk about subjects such as WWE and the NFL, and host Molly Qerim complimented a ring Johnson was wearing on his pinky. The 51-year-old gave it to Qerim, who was surprised by the move.

"So [WWE President] Nick Khan's sister-in-law Lisette Mora is one of my dear friends, and she's my stylist, and I was literally going to text her, like, we need something like this vintage," Qeirm said to Johnson, who told her it means so much to him that she mentioned the ring.

After the show, Qeirm went to Instagram to send a message to Johnson. "I've been very blessed to interview some amazing people over the yrs, but there is a special energy & light to The Rock," she wrote in the post's caption. "Tough guy, but you can feel his heart. He's humble & sees people. No accident he's so successful. Grateful!"

Things have been going well for Johnson recently. "This week, TKO Group Holdings — the company that owns WWE and UFC — announced that it had appointed Johnson to its board of directors. "My grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, and my dad, Rocky 'Soulman' Johnson, would've never thought this day would come. Which is why I'm very humbled to have a seat at the table that has decades of history and family legacy for me. A table that my family helped to build," Johnson said in a statement.

"Being on the TKO Board of Directors, and taking full ownership of my name, 'The Rock', is not only unprecedented but incredibly inspiring as my crazy life is coming full circle. At my core, I'm a builder who builds for and serves the people, and Ari is building something truly game-changing. I'm very motivated to help continue to globally expand our TKO, WWE, and UFC businesses as the worldwide leaders in sports and entertainment — while proudly representing so many phenomenal athletes and performers who show up every day putting in the hard work with their own two hands to make their dreams come true and deliver for our audiences. I've been there, I'm still there and this is for them."