ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery to Launch Joint Sports Streaming Service

Three top networks are joining forces to create a new streaming sports service. It was announced on Tuesday that ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery will create the new platform that will include content from all the major professional sports leagues and college sports. It's set to launch in the fall of 2024 and will be made available directly to consumers via a new app. Subscribers would have the ability to bundle the product, including Hulu, Disney+ and/or Max. Fans would have access to the linear sports networks, including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN, ACCN, ESPNEWS, ABC, FOX, FS1, FS2, BTN, TNT, TBS, truTV, as well as ESPN+.

"The launch of this new streaming sports service is a significant moment for Disney and ESPN, a major win for sports fans, and an important step forward for the media business," Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a statement. "This means the full suite of ESPN channels will be available to consumers alongside the sports programming of other industry leaders as part of a differentiated sports-centric service. I'm grateful to Jimmy Pitaro and the team at ESPN, who are at the forefront of innovating on behalf of consumers to create new offerings with more choice and greater value."

"At WBD, our ambition is always to connect our leading content and brands with as many viewers as possible, and this exciting joint venture and the unparalleled combination of marquee sports rights and access to the greatest sporting events in the world allows us to do just that," Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said. "This new sports service exemplifies our ability as an industry to drive innovation and provide consumers with more choice, enjoyment and value and we're thrilled to deliver it to sports fans."

ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery will each other one-third of the joint venture. The streaming service does not have a name yet, but further details will be announced at a later date.