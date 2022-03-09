TV Shows

Rob Gronkowski and Miranda Cosgrove to Host Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2022

Rob Gronkowski and Miranda Cosgrove will take over Nickelodeon in April. On Wednesday, the network announced that the NFL superstar and iCarly actress will be co-hosts of the Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2022, which will air live on Saturday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. The show will feature tons of slime and pranks celebrating fan-favorite stars across the worlds of film, TV, music and sports. Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2022 will air on Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons and the Nick Jr. channel.

“I’ve always been a kid at heart so co-hosting the slimiest award show of the year will be an extraordinary time for me,” Gronkowski said in a statement to PopCulture. “I’m looking forward to bringing the fun that I have on and off the field to kids at home!” 

His co-host for the evening, Cosgrove is also looking forward to hosting the awards show. “The Kids’ Choice Awards is such a unique show with tons of energy, superstars, and of course, lots of slime,” she said. “Nickelodeon has always been my family and to co-host this iconic show alongside Gronk will be a blast!” Here’s a look at this year’s nominees for Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2022.

Television

FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW

  • Are You Afraid of the Dark?
  • Danger Force
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
  • Raven’s Home
  • That Girl Lay Lay
  • The Baby-Sitters Club

FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW

  • Cobra Kai
  • iCarly
  • Marvel Studios’ Loki
  • Marvel Studios’ WandaVision
  • The Flash
  • Young Sheldon

FAVORITE REALITY SHOW

  • American Idol
  • Kids Baking Championship
  • LEGO Masters
  • America’s Got Talent
  • The Masked Singer
  • Wipeout

FAVORITE CARTOON

  • Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous
  • Looney Tunes Cartoons
  • SpongeBob SquarePants
  • Teen Titans Go!
  • The Loud House
  • The Smurfs

Television (Cont.)

kca-2022-logo-wide.jpg

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (KIDS)

  • Havan Flores (Chapa / Volt, Danger Force)
  • Malia Baker (Mary Anne Spier, The Baby-Sitters Club | Gabby Lewis, Are You Afraid of the Dark?)
  • Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
  • Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven’s Home)
  • Sofia Wylie (Gina, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
  • That Girl Lay Lay (Lay Lay, That Girl Lay Lay)

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (KIDS)

  • Bryce Gheisar (Elliott Combes, The Astronauts | Luke McCoy, Are You Afraid of the Dark?)
  • Cooper Barnes (Ray Manchester / Captain Man, Danger Force)
  • Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
  • Luca Luhan (Bose / Brainstorm, Danger Force)
  • Raphael Alejandro (Matteo Silva, Bunk’d)
  • Young Dylan (Young Dylan, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan)

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (FAMILY)

  • Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Marvel Studios’ WandaVision)
  • Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop, Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye)
  • Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso, Cobra Kai)
  • Miranda Cosgrove (Carly Shay, iCarly)
  • Peyton List (Tory Nichols, Cobra Kai)
  • Yara Shahidi (Zoey Johnson, Black-ish, Grown-ish)

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (FAMILY)

  • Iain Armitage (Sheldon Cooper, Young Sheldon)
  • Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton / Hawkeye, Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye)
  • Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay, iCarly)
  • Nathan Kress (Freddie Benson, iCarly)
  • Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso, Cobra Kai)
  • Tom Hiddleston (Loki, Marvel Studios’ Loki)

Film

FAVORITE MOVIE

  • Cinderella
  • Clifford the Big Red Dog
  • Disney’s Jungle Cruise
  • Space Jam: A New Legacy
  • Spider-Man: No Way Home
  • Tom & Jerry: The Movie

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS

  • Angelina Jolie (Thena, Marvel Studios’ Eternals)
  • Camila Cabello (Cinderella, Cinderella)
  • Emily Blunt (Lily Houghton, Disney’s Jungle Cruise)
  • Emma Stone (Estella / Cruella, Disney’s Cruella)
  • Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, Marvel Studios’ Black Widow)
  • Zendaya (MJ, Spider-Man: No Way Home | Chani, Dune)

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR

  • Dwayne Johnson (Frank Wolff, Disney’s Jungle Cruise | John Hartley, Red Notice)
  • John Cena (Jakob Toretto, F9: The Fast Saga)
  • LeBron James (LeBron James, Space Jam: A New Legacy)
  • Ryan Reynolds (Guy, Free Guy | Nolan Booth, Red Notice)
  • Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Spider-Man: No Way Home)
  • Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto, F9: The Fast Saga)

Film (Cont.)

reese-witherspoon.jpg

FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE

  • Disney and Pixar’s Luca
  • Disney’s Encanto
  • PAW Patrol: The Movie
  • Sing 2
  • The Boss Baby: Family Business
  • The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE

  • Awkwafina (Otto, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run | Sisu, Raya and the Last Dragon)
  • Charlize Theron (Morticia Addams, The Addams Family 2)
  • Keanu Reeves (Sage, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run)
  • Reese Witherspoon (Rosita, Sing 2)
  • Scarlett Johansson (Ash, Sing 2)
  • Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run)

Music

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST

  • Adele
  • Ariana Grande
  • Billie Eilish
  • Cardi B
  • Lady Gaga
  • Taylor Swift

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST

  • Bruno Mars
  • Drake
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Justin Bieber
  • Shawn Mendes
  • The Weeknd

FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP

  • Black Eyed Peas
  • BTS
  • Florida Georgia Line
  • Jonas Brothers
  • Maroon 5
  • Migos

FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION

  • Beautiful Mistakes – Maroon 5 featuring Megan Thee Stallion
  • Best Friend – Saweetie featuring Doja Cat
  • Leave Before You Love Me – Marshmello & Jonas Brothers
  • Rumors – Lizzo featuring Cardi B
  • Save Your Tears – The Weeknd & Ariana Grande
  • STAY – The Kid LaROI & Justin Bieber

Music (Cont.)

adele-ring-getty-images.jpg

FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR

  • Adele (UK)
  • Camilo (Latin America)
  • Tones and I (Australia)
  • Tems (Africa)
  • BTS (Asia)
  • Rosalía (Europe)
  • Olivia Rodrigo (North America)

FAVORITE SONG

  • All Too Well (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift
  • Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran
  • Easy On Me – Adele
  • Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
  • Take My Breath – The Weeknd
  • Up – Cardi B

Other Categories

FAVORITE BREAKOUT ARTIST

  • Chlöe
  • Glass Animals
  • Jack Harlow
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Saweetie
  • Walker Hayes

FAVORITE ALBUM

  • 30 – Adele
  • Certified Lover Boy – Drake
  • Fearless (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift
  • Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
  • Justice – Justin Bieber
  • Red (Taylor’s version) – Taylor Swift

OTHER CATEGORIES:

FAVORITE MALE CREATOR

  • Austin Creed
  • MrBeast
  • Ninja
  • Ryan’s World
  • Spencer X
  • Unspeakable

FAVORITE FEMALE CREATOR

  • Addison Rae
  • Charli D’Amelio
  • Emma Chamberlain
  • Kids Diana Show
  • Lexi Rivera
  • Miranda Sings

FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR

  • Candace Parker
  • Chloe Kim
  • Naomi Osaka
  • Sasha Banks
  • Serena Williams
  • Simone Biles

FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR

  • Cristiano Ronaldo
  • LeBron James
  • Patrick Mahomes II
  • Shaun White
  • Stephen Curry
  • Tom Brady

FAVORITE VIDEO GAME

  • Brookhaven
  • Minecraft
  • Just Dance 2022
  • Mario Party Superstars
