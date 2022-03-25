Vanessa Bryant Signs New Deal With Nike After Disagreement, Announce New Kobe and Gigi Shoes

Vanessa Bryant has closed on a new deal with Nike, renewing the family’s longtime partnership agreement with the brand. Her previous contract with Nike previously ended in April 2021, with Bryant walking away from their deal due to issues relating to money agreements and shoe availability problems.

According to TMZ, Vanessa, the widow of Kobe Bryant, was looking for a “lifetime” agreement similar to LeBron James’ and Michael Jordan’s deals. Kobe joined the Nike team in 2003 after briefly dealing working with Adidas.

“Kobe Bryant means so much to so many of us, not just NBA fans but globally beyond the game,” says John Donahoe, President & CEO, NIKE, Inc. “His impact in growing the sport, particularly encouraging women and young people to pick it up, endures as one of his deepest, lasting legacies. Together with Vanessa, we hope to honor Kobe and Gigi by championing a new generation for many years to come.”

Nike and Vanessa agreed upon a deal on Thursday that put Kobe and daughter Gigi back under the Nike umbrella with a partnership that aims to continue Kobe’s legacy and promise of building athletically-talented youth through sports programs like his Mamba Sports Academy.

“We’re excited to announce our partnership with Nike is going to continue! I am so proud that my husband’s shoes are still the most worn by players on NBA courts and that the demand for his shoes remain so desired by his fans around the world,” Bryant wrote. “With this new partnership, fans will soon be able to have access to Kobe and Gigi Nike product for years to come and with Nike donating 100% of the net proceeds yearly for Gianna’s shoes to our Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation (M&MSF).”

Vanessa added, “I am also grateful that Nike and I will work together to establish a youth basketball center in Southern California that will share the Mamba Mentality with youth athletes for generations to come. I know this is an inspiring moment for my husband and daughter’s global fans, and I am very appreciative of each and every one of you!”