Son of Former Philadelphia Eagles Defensive Lineman Hugh Douglas Dead at 20

The son of Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Hugh Douglas died on Monday afternoon. According to a statement from Morehouse College, Hugh Douglas and Christion Files Jr. died in a car crash in Atlanta. The younger Douglas was 20 years old and was roommates with Files.

"Hugh Douglas was an exceptional student who displayed immense dedication and promise in pursuing a business administration degree with a concentration in finance," Morehouse College said in a statement. "He was a member of the Morehouse Business Association, an AltFinance Fellow, and a Goldman Sachs Fellow, demonstrating his commitment to excellence in his field. Over the summer, he interned at Ares Management Corporation in Los Angeles."

The school also said: "During these difficult times, we must come together as a community to remember and celebrate the lives of Hugh and Christion. They leave a legacy of excellence, passion, and dedication that will continue to inspire us all. We extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of Hugh and Christion. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this incredibly challenging time."

According to a report from the Georgia State Patrol (per the Philadelphia Inquirer), the younger Douglas and Files "were traveling fast in a car while passing another vehicle." The car struck two utility poles and overturned. Douglas and Files were pronounced dead on the scene.

The elder Douglas posted multiple photos of his son on social media to pay tribute to him. On Tuesday, the 52-year-old wrote, "I appreciate each and everyone of your well wishes... And I apologise if I don't get back to each and every one of you right now but I am a bit overwhelmed. But know that I appreciate all the love."

Douglas works as a sports talk radio host at 94 WIP in Philadelphia. He previously worked for 92.9 The Game in Atlanta, and the station released a statement. Our 92.9 The Game family grieves for our friend [Douglas] whose son was among two Morehouse College students killed Monday in a car wreck in East Point," the statement read. "Hugh always will be beloved by our listeners, and we hope that he feels our collective love and support from Atlanta."

Douglas played in the NFL from 1994 to 2004 and spent the majority of his career with the Eagles (1998-2002). He was named Defensive Rookie of the Year in 1995, was named to the Pro Bowl three times and was selected to the All-Pro Team twice.