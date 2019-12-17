Soccer Star Hope Solo Expecting Twins With NFL Alum Husband Jerramy Stevens

Hope Solo will be a mother of two in the very near future. While co-hosting on the beIN SPORTS Weekend Winners show, Solo announced she and her husband Jerramy Stevens are expecting twins – a boy and a girl. This announcement comes on the heels of her revealing she suffered a miscarriage with twins.

“Yes, my husband and I get to practice equality from the very beginning with one boy and one girl,” Solo said which she shared the video clip on Twitter. “Miniature soccer team on the way.”

A number of Solo’s fans congratulated her on Twitter. One fan wrote: “Hope has and always will be my favourite player, she has been through so much in the last few years and deserves nothing more but love and support.”

“Best news ever with some of the amazing women soccer players also expecting. A new generation of elite soccer players coming our way in the near future!” another fan wrote.

Two-time World Champion @hopesolo makes a special announcement on Weekend Winners. We join her in this ‘magisterial’ phase of her life. pic.twitter.com/jEDS4FHxuS — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) December 17, 2019

“@hopesolo congratulations!!” a third fan added. “You were the first player I was ever a fan of women’s soccer & now seeing this chapter of your life makes me so happy! endlessly proud of you.”

“Congratulations to @hopesolo and your husband on your big news,” another fan stated. “I am sure you will be great parents. Have a Merry Christmas and an exciting 2020.”

Back in July, Solo talked about her miscarriage in Elle Magazine. She revealed the miscarriage happened in 2018. She went back to the doctor one week after the miscarriage because she was in pain and that’s when she learned that she was carrying twins.

“The doctor said I was hours from dying,” she said via PEOPLE. “They ended up having to remove my fallopian tube.”

Solo, 38, was a goalkeeper for the U.S. Women’s Soccer team from 2000 to 2016. During her time with the USWNT, she won a World Cup and two gold medals in the Summer Olympics. She also spent time with various professional teams in the U.S. including the Atlanta Beat and the Seattle Reign.

Stevens, 40, played tight end in the NFL from 2002-2010. He spent his first five years in the league with the Seattle Seahawks and he then spent four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Stevens and Solo have been married since 2012.