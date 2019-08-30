Social Media Reacts to Brother of Simone Biles Arrested for Triple Murder

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles is going through a tough time right now as her brother, Tevin M. Biles-Thomas, was arrested in Fort Stewart, Georgia on Thursday for a shooting that left three people dead in Cleveland, Ohio. The shooting took place on New Year’s Eve. The shooting took place at an AirBnB rental located in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood. Police said a fight broke out and that’s when Biles-Thomas allegedly open fire. Devaughn Gibson, 23, DelVaunte Johnson, 19, and Toshon Banks, 21 were the three who were shot and killed. An arraignment is set for Sept. 13.

“The investigators within the Cleveland Police Homicide Unit remained committed to securing an arrest in this tragic case,” Cleveland police Chief Calvin D. Williams said in a statement via Fox News. “We appreciate our partnership with the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office and are confident that their efforts will bring justice for the families affected by this terrible incident.”

Scroll down to see fans sending messages to Simone Biles.

Role Model

You are amazing and a role model and icon. Shame on the media for dragging you into this. May God grant you and your family peace during this time — Ada M.D. (@adaorableMD) August 30, 2019

This fan is all about Biles and what she stands for. So this news has to be tough on her. “You are amazing and a role model and icon. Shame on the media for dragging you into this. May God grant you and your family peace during this time,” they wrote.

Look Up to You

Simone you are our darling our daughter our sister our friend most importantly our family millions of little girls want to be like you . Its NOT YOUR FAULT OR RESPONSIBILITY to control your brother .We all must walk in our own shoes my princess God loves you and so do we. pic.twitter.com/pBV0Z7iRxV — POWER MIKE/PAPA (@POWERMIKE63) August 30, 2019

This is another fan who thinks Biles is a role model for young girls all over the world. She also mentioned that what her brother did has nothing to do with her. “Simone you are our darling our daughter our sister our friend most importantly our family millions of little girls want to be like you. It’s NOT YOUR FAULT OR RESPONSIBILITY to control your brother. We all must walk in our own shoes my princess God loves you and so do we,” the fan wrote.

Innocent Until Proven Guilty

People need to remember your brother is innocent until proven guilty. I hate that everyone assumes arrest equals guilt. For all we know it’s another dirty cop set up. I for one am not judging anything — 😇DarkFaerie😈 (@elynn1978) August 30, 2019

In the court of law, it’s innocent until proven guilty and that was something this fan wanted to remind Biles and everyone who was already thinking the worst-case scenario. “People need to remember your brother is innocent until proven guilty. I hate that everyone assumes arrest equals guilt. For all we know, it’s another dirty cop set up. I for one am not judging anything,” added another.

Stay Strong

Stay strong. Your personal life isn’t our business, so ignore and don’t respond to the press or the haters. Always remember, so many of us love you and are proud of everything you represent. — LoveThyArt (@artthylove) August 30, 2019

There are two words that will get Biles through this according to this fan. One The Twitter user wrote, “Stay strong. Your personal life isn’t our business, so ignore and don’t respond to the press or the haters. Always remember, so many of us love you and are proud of everything you represent.”

All the details of this case have yet to be revealed. So right now all Biles can do is wait until the arraignment for her brother to find out what really happened.

No Explanation Needed

You don’t owe us an explanation, Simone. Don’t let people bully you into one. I’m sorry you are in this incredibly sad situation. — Dennis Mahon (@dennismahon) August 30, 2019

This fan wanted to tell Biles that what happened with her brother has nothing to do with her and she does not owe anyone anything. “You don’t owe us an explanation, Simone. Don’t let people bully you into one. I’m sorry you are in this incredibly sad situation,” added another.

Again, there are still more details that need to be released, but Biles has the right to not say anything.

More Encouragement

Had no idea what you were going through but knew you needed some encouragement. You’ve endured much. You have fortitude, discipline, and focus. Some things you just have to give to God. Pray for all families involved and let it go! Love and grace to you! ❤️🏆❤️ @Simone_Biles — Glorious Therapy and Bodywork, LLC (@GloriousTherapy) August 30, 2019

This fan wanted to give Biles some encouragement because when it comes down to it, that’s the only thing that will help Biles through this process, writing: “Had no idea what you were going through but knew you needed some encouragement. You’ve endured much. You have fortitude, discipline, and focus. Some things you just have to give to God. Pray for all families involved and let it go! Love and grace to you!”

Love from America

I’ll be praying for you, many will. America loves you. You are not responsible for anyone but you. You couldn’t have changed this. Stay away from the media as long as you need to, you don’t owe them, your fans will understand. Take good care of yourself. 🙏🏻 — ❤️Cara Jentzen❤️ (@belle4beau) August 30, 2019

What Biles has done over the years has made everyone in the country a big fan of her. “I’ll be praying for you, many will. America loves you. You are not responsible for anyone but you. You couldn’t have changed this. Stay away from the media as long as you need to, you don’t owe them, your fans will understand. Take good care of yourself,” they wrote.

Calling Out the Media

@Simone_Biles I’m so sorry for what the media has done. We all know this isn’t about you & we know the media did it for clicks not thinking abt the impact on you. That’s ok though because your people-us-have your back and support! Sending nothing but love & hugs my sister!!! — L-Mani S. Viney (@LManiSViney) August 30, 2019

This fan does not like the fact the media has singled out Biles and insinuated that she was involved. “I’m so sorry for what the media has done. We all know this isn’t about you & we know the media did it for clicks not thinking about the impact on you. That’s ok though because your people-us-have your back and support! Sending nothing but love & hugs my sister!!!” they wrote.