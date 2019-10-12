Video of Simone Biles’ Boyfriend Cheering For Her Record-Breaking Win Goes Viral

To achieve greatness in a specific avenue, it’s often important to have the unending support of a loved one. Gymnast Simon Biles is no exception because after winning her record fifth World Championship all-around gold medal on Oct. 10, video surfaced of her boyfriend, Stacey Ervin Jr., reacting to the winning maneuvers.

In a video from his Instagram, Ervin is seen jumping up and down with joy while watching Biles perform. Once her time on the platform ended, he could be seen covering his eyes with his hands to prevent the tears from freely flowing.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“MY WOMAN IS A 5x WORLD CHAMPION IN THE ALL-AROUND & I COULDN’T BE MORE PROUD,” Ervin wrote on Instagram. “I get hyped every time I watch her do her thing & today was no exception. Congratulation, babe! The whole world is proud of you!”

While Biles’ routine was full of signature moves, such as the Biles II – a triple-double – and the Biles – a double layout with a half twist – the moment that drew the biggest reaction from Ervin was the acted out mic drop. Biles knew that she had performed up to expectations, and she was putting extra emphasis on the moment.

“My mans [lips emoji] can’t wait to give you the biggest smooch ever! thanks for your endless support babe [heart emoji] I love you with my whole heart,” Biles wrote in response to the video.

This reaction garnered significant responses on social media, as multiple people reacted by saying that Ervin’s support was the sweetest thing ever. There were others that said this video gave them goosebumps.

As further evidence of his support, Ervin showed off a t-shirt back in August that featured the outline of a goat’s head on the front. This design matched with the goat head that is on the back of Biles’ leotard.

Ervin is a former U.S. national gymnastics team member and once competed for the University of Michigan. He is currently working in the health and fitness industry as an online coach and podcaster, but he also spent some time in the WWE.

Photo Credit: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images