Shad Gaspard's Wife Releases Statement on Former WWE Star's Death

Former WWE star Shad Gaspard has died after his body was found washed up on Venice Beach, California, on Wednesday, and his wife, Sailiana Gaspard, just released a statement. Shad Gaspard was caught in a riptide with his son on Sunday while swimming at Venice Beach. Lifeguards were able to get his son and other swimmers who were caught in the riptide, but before they got to Gaspard, he said to save his son first.

"Aryeh, myself and the Gaspard and Chittick families would like to take this time to thank everyone for their prayers and support as we mourn this terrible loss of our beloved Shad," Sailiana wrote, which was shared by Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet. "Shad was our whole world and we were his. There are not enough words to describe what he means to all of us. He was our heart, our soul, our protector, our warrior. He was a bright force of nature, who brought joy to many through his joyous and gracious nature."

Siliana went on to thank the first responders who looked for Gaspard ever since he went missing. She also thanked the fans who have shown their support during a difficult time. "The outpouring of love from Shad's friends, colleagues and fans has meant more to us than you can ever imagine," Siliana continued. "We'd like to once again thank the lifeguards, coast guard, divers, fire and police departments for their efforts. Shad was and will always be our real life super hero."

Gaspard was with WWE in the mid to late 2000s as he was a member of the tag team Cryme Tyme with fellow Superstar JTG. The team was popular among fans and got to work with John Cena. Cryme Tyme completed for the WWE Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam in 2009. Gaspard was released from his contract in 2010. He went on to focus on acting, appearing in various TV shows and films, including Brothers, Think Like a Man Too and he performed stunts on Birds of Prey.

"WWE is saddened to learn that former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard has passed away at the age of 39," WWE said in its statement. "Admired by friends and colleagues for his warmth and humor, Gaspard was no stranger to heroic deeds. In 2016, he broke up an armed robbery in Coral Springs, [Florida], pinning the suspect to the ground until police arrived... WWE extends its condolences to Gaspard’s family, friends and fans."