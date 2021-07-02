Sha'Carri Richardson's Olympics Suspension Has Social Media Livid

Track and field star Sha'Carri Richardson is serving a 30-day suspension for testing positive for THC. She will not be able to compete in the 100-meter race at the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics after winning the event in the U.S. Olympic trials on June 19. Richardson talked about the suspension and positive test on the TODAY show and revealed that she was using marijuana to cope with the death of her biological mother.

"People don't understand what it's like to have to — alright, people do. We all have our different struggles. We all have our different things we deal with," Richardson said. "But to put on a face, to have to go in front of the world and put on a face and hide my pain, I don't know ... Who am I to tell you how to cope when you're dealing with pain? Or you're dealing with a struggle that you've never experienced before? Or that you never thought you'd have to deal with?"

Richardson's suspension ends on July 27, which means she could compete in the women's relays. However, the USA Track and Field hasn't made Olympic plans for Richardson yet. Regardless, social media users are not happy that Richardson won't be able to live out her dream.