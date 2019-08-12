Serena Williams Breaks Down During Rogers Cup Finals Match in Shocking Defeat to 19-Year-Old Canadian After Injury

Serena Williams broke down in the finals of the Rogers Cup this past weekend. She was forced to retire from the match due to back spasms which led to 19-year old Bianca Andreescu winning the title. Williams, who is one of the most accomplished athletes in tennis history, was down 3-1 to Andreescu in the first set before calling a medical timeout. It was then the chair umpire announced that Williams had to retire from the match.

“I’m sorry I couldn’t do it today, I tried,” a tearful Williams told the crowd in Toronto, according to Forbes (via PEOPLE). “But I just I couldn’t do it. Thanks to Jehovah for letting me come out here. And Bianca, you’re a great sportswoman. And thanks for my team. It’s been a tough year but we’ll keep going.”

The back injury reportedly occurred the night before during Williams’ semifinals match with Marie Bouskova. After the finals match, Williams, 37, said she thought she would 100 percent against Andreescu.

“That’s the most frustrating part. I’ve had this before and it’s like 24-36 hours where I’m just in crazy spasm and then it’s like gone,” the 23-time grand slam champion told a news conference per Sporting News.

“So, I don’t know, I’m just taking it a day at a time and see, usually what happens is it continues like that with just that small window and see if I improve after that small window.”

As for Andreescu, she had a message for Williams.

“Serena, you made me cry. I know how it is to pull out of tournaments, it’s not easy,” Andreescu said, the outlet reported.

“This wasn’t the way I expected to win. You are truly a champion,” the Canadian added. “I’ve watched you win so many times, you are truly a champion on and off the court. I’m speechless right now. This has been a dream come true.”

Williams may have lost the Rogers Cup, but it’s one of the few times where she has reached a finals match and come up short. Since turning pro in the late 1990s, Williams has been one of the best tennis players in the world. She has won the Australian Open seven times, she has won the French Open three times she has won Wimbledon seven times and she has won the U.S. Open six times. Here 23 grand slam titles are the most by any player in the open era.