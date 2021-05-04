Seahawks' DK Metcalf to Compete In Major Track and Field Event

✖

DK Metcalf is known for his speed and will now showcase it against some of the fastest individuals in the country. The Seattle Seahawks wide receiver recently announced he will be competing in the 100-meter dash at the USA Track and Field Golden Games and Distance Open in Walnut, California on Sunday. His competition includes runners who have run sub-10-second 100-meter times.

Fans can watch Metcalf in action as it will air on NBC Sunday at 4:30 pm. ET Metcalf, who ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, teased the event on Twitter. While football has been Metcalf's focus, he is no stranger to the track and field world. That was one of his sports at Oxford High School in Mississippi, finishing second in the 5A state championship in both the 110-meter hurdles (14.89 seconds) and the triple jump (46-feet, 5 inches). Metcalf was also part of a state-champion 4x100 relay team that holds the state record with a time of 41.51 seconds, as mentioned on the team's official website.

Metcalf has emerged as one of the top wide receivers in the league. But one of his most memorable plays is what he was able to do on defense, During a game in October last season, Metcalf ran down and tackle Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker, who intercepted a Russell Wilson pass. It looked like it was going to be a 98-yard touchdown, but a streaking Metcalf prevented that from happening.

For everyone asking if we have a spot open on our relay team for @dkm14, @NFL players are welcome to come test their speed against real speed next year at the Olympic Trials. https://t.co/uSf2QVIf4j — USATF (@usatf) October 26, 2020

"That was one of the best football plays I've ever seen," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said at the time. "It was just remarkable. You saw him realize what was happening, the opportunity, and he just used all that marvelous skill that he had and will to go run the guy down. And it was such an incredible play because of what happened afterwards. The defense followed and rallied, got out of there on four downs and took the ball off them, the offense goes (97) yards with the drive and scores. I just think that it was an inspiring play, nobody could miss it. Everybody that was watching that play, whether you like football or not, you can see that was something extraordinary."

