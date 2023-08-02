Veteran NFL Wide Receiver Announces Retirement After Five Seasons

A veteran NFL wide receiver is calling it a career. Last week, John Ross informed the Kansas City Chiefs that he is retaining from the NFL. The team placed him on the reserve/retired list, and he's done with football after playing in the NFL for five seasons.

Ross is known for having the fastest 40-yard dash time at the NFL Scouting Combine at 4.22 seconds. That 40-yard dash time as well as his play at the University of Washington led to him being selected No. 9 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2017 NFL Draft. Ross didn't live up to expectations due to injuries, and his most productive season was in 2019 when he caught 28 passes for 506 yards and three touchdowns. He did catch seven touchdown passes in 2018 but caught just 21 passes for 210 yards.

In 2021, Ross signed a one-year contract with the New York Giants and caught 11 passes for 224 yards and one touchdown. He sat out the entire 2022 season before signing a contract with the Kansas City Chiefs in January. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid talked about Ross in May and had high hopes for him.

"I like both of the Ross' big and little," Reid said, per Fox 4 KC's PJ Green (per Bengals Wire). "So, the big one [Justyn Ross] is coming along. He feels good, his foot feels good the surgery that he had worked out well up to this point. He's made some nice plays for us out here. I know Pat's got trust in him, so that's good to see. And the smaller Ross is extremely fast and quick. Before he got hurt, he was on to a pretty good season. I like what I see there, too." John Ross was expected to be another weapon for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, a two-time Super Bowl champion, two-time Super Bowl MVP and two-time NFL MVP.

While attending Washington, Ross was named an All-American in 2016 after catching 81 passes for 1,150 yards and 17 touchdowns. He was also named Pac-12 Player of the Year by the Associated Press and helped his team reach the College Football Playoff.