Seahawks vs Buccaneers: Time, Channel and How to Watch NFL's First Game in Germany

The Sunday slate of Week 10 NFL games will start in Germany. The Seattle Seahawks will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, the first NFL regular season game to be played in the country. The game will start at 9:30 p.m. ET and air on the NFL Network. It will also stream on NFL+ via mobile.

The Seahawks (6-3) are one of the surprise teams of the season. Despite losing Russell Wilson before the start of the year, Seattle has emerged as the best team in the NFC West and has won its last four games. Quarterback Geno Smith has been a big reason for the team's success as he has completed 73% of his passes while throwing for 2,199 yards, 15 touchdowns and four interceptions. Before the game, Smith, 32, was asked what has led to his resurgence.

"I think it's a mixture of talent and mental stability,'' Smith said per the Seattle Times. "I think those things are becoming into a good combination right now. I've always had those two things, it's more so me just getting into the light than doing it in the shadows.''

The Buccaneers (4-5) are not having a great year but are in first place in the NFC South. The team got a big win over the Los Angeles Rams last week thanks to a fourth quarterback comeback led by Tom Brady, who is having had a solid year, completing 65% of his passes and posting a 90.5 passer rating. And he knows he will have to be at his best to take down the Seahawks on Sunday.

"I think the frustrating part is we just haven't played to the way we're capable of playing, and that's for a number of different reasons," Brady said while speaking to reporters in Germany, per the Buccaneers' official website. "This is a very important game for us. We have a bye week after this and it gives you a chance to kind of evaluate where you're at, and I'd much rather evaluate being 5-5 then 4-6. So we've got to just win this game and it will take care of that, but Seattle's going to challenge us. They have very talented players, good skill players, they're great on defense, they're creating a lot of sacks and turnovers. It's a very good team and it's going to be a very tough, hard-nosed game."