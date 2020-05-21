Scottie Pippen Is Reportedly 'Livid' at Michael Jordan for Portrayal in 'The Last Dance'

✖

Scottie Pippen might have a bone to pick with Michael Jordan now that all 10 episodes of The Last Dance have aired. According to David Kaplan of ESPN 1000, Pippen is 'beyond livid' at his former Chicago Bulls teammate. What bothers Pippen is his portrayal in the docuseries while Jordan came across as perfect.

"He is so angry at Michael and how he was portrayed, called selfish, called this, called that, that he's furious that he participated and did not realize what he was getting himself into," Kaplan said, as transcribed by CBS Sports. What bothered Pippen, according to Kaplan, is Jordan calling him selfish in the second episode. At the start of the 1997-98 season, Pippen decided to have surgery, which led to him missing the first part of the year. Pippen admitted he was in no rush to come back because he was looking to get a new contract.

However, Kaplan also mentioned another issue Pippen has with The Last Dance. "He felt like up until the last few minutes of Game 6 against the Jazz, it was just 'bash Scottie, bash Scottie, bash Scottie,'" Kaplan said. Jordan did say Pippen was the best teammate he played with, but there were a number of instances in the series where Pippen appeared to be selfish and a bully. The interesting thing about this report is Pippen is not the Bulls teammate who didn't like their portrayal in The Last Dance. Horace Grant was on Kap and Co. on ESPN 1000 this week and called Jordan a liar.

"Lie, lie, lie. ... If MJ had a grudge with me, let's settle this like men," Grant said, as transcribed by ESPN. "Let's talk about it. Or we can settle it another way. But yet and still, he goes out and puts this lie out that I was the source behind [the book]. Sam [Smith] and I have always been great friends. We're still great friends. But the sanctity of that locker room, I would never put anything personal out there." In the series, Jordan accused Grant of leaking information to Smith who went on to write the book The Jordan Rules. Grant denies leaking anything to Smith, but he also said the nearly everything in the docuseries was false, despite it being entertaining.