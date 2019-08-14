See Sasha Banks Return to WWE, Reveal New Hair

Sasha Banks is back in the WWE. On Monday night, the WWE superstar returned to the ring and made a big statement as she started to beat down fellow superstar Natalya. Fans at the arena were surprised to see Banks who has not been on television since Wrestlemania 35. They were also surprised to see that Banks debuted a new hair color.

Once Banks got done with Natalya, Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lunch came to the ring and Banks started to beat down on her as well. With Banks’ actions on Monday Night Raw, it’s clear that she is now a heel.

The buzz around Banks returning started last week, but the thought was she was going to make an appearance at SummerSlam since she was in Toronto. When Banks left the WWE back in April, she just lost the Raw Women’s tag team championship to the IIconics after the winning the title with her best friend Bayley back in April.

At that time, Banks was reportedly frustrated with the WWE and she asked for her release. However, she stayed active on social media during her time and showed no indication that she was leaving. And it looks like her first big match could be against Lynch for the women’s title.

Speaking of Lynch, she was asked about Banks before returning on Monday night. Lynch said she would love to face the former Raw Women’s Champion if she even decides to come back.

“Oh yeah, if Sasha Banks could hack it, and she didn’t just get her jacket and cheese off crying, like Ronda Rousey, then I would love to face her, Lynch said, according to UPROXX. “But unfortunately she couldn’t take losing. She lost the tag team championship and she was gone! She was gone! Some people can’t hack losing. They can’t step up. They can’t realize that when you lose, it’s just a chance to get better, it’s a chance to learn, and it’s a chance to grow. Instead, she wants to talk about, “Oh the freaking wind and the butterflies and the freaking cocoons. And I’m a rabbit that’s coming from the Earth and the soil.” And whatever else she wants to put on her little freaking social media crap. Come find me Sasha, if you want it!”

Banks, 27, made her WWE debut in 2015 and emerged as one of the top superstars on the roster. She has won the Raw women’s title four times and she and Bayley became the inaugural women’s tag team champion earlier this year.