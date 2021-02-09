Sarah Logan Welcomes First Child With Husband Raymond Rowe

✖

Sarah Logan is officially a mother. Logan's husband, WWE Superstar Raymond Rowe, (better known as Erik) went to Twitter to announce Logan gave birth to a baby boy. His name is Raymond Cash Rowe, and Logan was in 44 hours of labor. In the tweet, Rowe said, "mama and baby are happy and safe."

Logan, a former WWE Superstar, announced her pregnancy in July. The announcement came nearly three months after she was released by WWE. In June, Logan announced she has "stepped away" from pro wrestling to pursue other interests.

"A lot has changed in my life recently and I have stepped away from wrestling for the foreseeable future," Logan wrote in an Instagram post. "Wrestling is all I've known since I was 17 so it’s time I let myself focus on other things and explored other parts of myself. My Instagram is going to be different but I promise it will always reflect me. So if you wanna take this crazy ride then buckle up because things have been moving faster than I can keep up."

Logan went on to write that she can be seen on her YouTube show Wild And Free TV. "We're releasing some awesome content," she added. "I don't say this enough but I appreciate you guys and hope to see ya down the line." At that time, Logan talked about getting into MMA. That was before she announced her pregnancy, but she was training shortly after she was released from WWE.

Logan, 27, is known as one of the members of the Riott Squad, which also has Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan. She started her WWE career in 2014 after spending five years on the independent circuit. In her WWE TV debut, Logan was the makeup artist for The Miz and also appeared as a concessions manager. She signed a developmental contract with WWE in 2016 and made her main roster debut in November 2017 with Riott and Morgan.