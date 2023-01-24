San Francisco 49ers Player Arrested Days Before NFC Championship

A San Fransico 49ers player was arrested just days before the team takes on the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game. According to multiple reports, 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was arrested on Monday on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence and was booked at the Santa Clara County jail and was released after he posted bail. The 25-year-old was also served with a restraining order.

A woman called the police to report that Omenihu, who is her boyfriend, pushed her to the ground during a verbal altercation. The woman didn't have any visible injuries but did complain about pain in her arm. In a statement, the 49ers said, "We are aware of the matter involving Charles Omenihu and are in the process of gathering further information." The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office will review the case for possible charges.

Omenihu was selected in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans. He played in 35 games for the Texans in two and a half seasons and recorded 30 tackles, eight tackles for loss seven sacks and four passes defended. On Nov. 2, 2021, Omenihu was traded to the 49ers and played nine games during the 2021 season. In 2022, Omenihu played in all 17 regular season games and recorded 20 tackles, three tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. During the playoffs, Omenihu had two sacks and a forced fumble in the 49ers' wild-card round win over the Seattle Seahawks. And in the divisional round game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Omenihu saw limited action due to an oblique injury.

Last year. Omenihu detailed the difference between playing in Houston and San Francisco. "A lot more structure," he told reporters, per Sports Radio 610. "The leadership between the coach and the GM, it doesn't seem like it's a power struggle. It's very like, they're on the same page. They have an understanding of what they want. They make it very clear of what they want, from GM to head coach, from head coach to the position coaches. It's not a circus show here. You guys definitely have things down pat and you know what you want out of the players.

"The coaches know the expectations and it's very sought out and set. It's not a lot of switching around, switching guys from being the starter and not being the starter. You understand what you're doing here and you just get it done."