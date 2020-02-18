Ryan Newman: Roush Yates Says Not to Speculate on NASCAR Driver’s Condition Following Daytona 500 Crash

Roush Yates, which is the organization that Ryan Newman competes for, sent out a post shortly after the scary accident involving their driver during the overtime portion of the Daytona 500. Newman’s car flipped and caught on fire during the first lap of the extra time. Newman was placed in an ambulance and sent to a local hospital.

“We ask that out of respect for privacy that you please do not speculate on Ryan Newman’s condition until an official statement has been issued by @NASCAR, @FordPerformance, or @RoushFenway racing. Thank you,” the post read.

Spectrum News’ Nicole Griffin reported that the ambulance was seen pulling into the trauma center.

No official word yet. Please join us in sending prayers for @RyanJNewman, @roushfenway, the @FordPerformance family, and all of the larger @NASCAR family. These moments are never easy. #Daytona500 | #NASCAR — Roush Yates Engines (@roushyates) February 18, 2020

“Activity at Halifax Health following #Daytona500 crash,” her tweet said. “We believe Ryan Newman just arrived. Rushed into trauma entrance, escorted by deputies. No word on his condition.”

During the broadcast, Mike Joy and Jeff Gordon had the difficult task of commentating on the scene. Gordon got emotional when discussing it.

“Safety has come along way in this sport, but sometimes we are reminded that it is a very dangerous sport,” Gordon said. “Just… thoughts and prayers are with Ryan Newman and his family.”

Many others in the racing world have shared their thoughts and prayers on social media, including Dale Earnhardt Jr.

“Prayers are all any of us have at this moment…together, pray for @RyanJNewman and his family,” wrote Kyle Petty on Twitter.

Denny Hamlin, who was the eventual winner of the Daytona 500, and his team celebrated following the win. Shortly after, Joe Gibbs issued an apology for his team’s reaction, explaining that they were unaware of the severity of the matter.

Denny Hamlin says he was not aware of the severity of the Ryan Newman wreck until after he celebrated and was told no on-track interview. Said he did not personally see the second major contact. #NASCAR #Daytona500 pic.twitter.com/9tCOFngzbK — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) February 18, 2020

The Daytona 500 stretched over two days after inclement weather forced the event to postpone after completing just 20 laps on Sunday. The remainder of the race was completed on Monday, which saw a handful of crashes with one of them involving nearly half the cars.