Ryan Newman Reportedly Rushed Into Trauma Center Upon Arrival at Daytona Hospital

It’s being reported that Daytona 500 driver Ryan Newman has been rushed to the trauma center at a hospital in Daytona following a tragic car crash in the race’s final lap. While it’s all speculation at this point, Spectrum News’ Nicole Griffin took to Twitter to report that they believe Newman may have been admitted, as a recent arrival was escorted by deputies. However, Griffin stressed that Newman’s official condition is still unknown.

Activity at Halifax Health following #Daytona500 crash. We believe Ryan Newman just arrived. Rushed into trauma entrance, escorted by deputies. No word on his condition @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/LdGMRc1FZ3 — Nicole Griffin (@NicoleNews13) February 18, 2020

The crash happened moments before Newman would have reached the finish line. After maintaining the lead in the final lap, his car to flip several times and to catch on fire. One Penske employee had gone on record saying that Newman was awake immediately following the crash.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The last official word on Newman’s condition came from Fox anchor Mike Joy during the Daytona 500 aftershow.

“Ryan Newman has been helped from his car by the AMR safety team, he’s been loaded into an ambulance and taken to a local hospital, and that’s all the information we can be provided at this time,” Joy told viewers. Following his comments, co-anchor Jeff Gordon added some words about the issue of safety in the sport and appeared to be fighting back tears when talking about Newman.

“Safety has come along way in this sport, but sometimes we are reminded that it is a very dangerous sport,” Gordon said. “Just… thoughts and prayers are with Ryan Newman and his family.”

Newman’s crash was the third to take place during this year’s race. The first happened during lap 181 after Brad Keselowski turned directly into a wall, which took out several of the cars behind him. Keselowski later called it “just one of those racing deals.” Later, during lap 199, racer Ross Chastain tried to move inside of then-third-place Ryan Preece, which caused a multi-car pileup on the track.

Following Newman’s incident, Joe Gibbs, the owner of Joe Gibbs Racing, issued an apology to the Newman camp after the Denny Hamlin team was celebrating his win. At the time, the Hamlin team was reportedly not aware of the severity of Newman’s crash when they celebrated Hamlin’s third victory at the Daytona 500.