Ryan Newman and NASCAR Fans Have Serious Head Injury Questions After Daytona 500 Crash

Following his intense crash one week ago at the Daytona 500, Ryan Newman and NASCAR fans had some serious questions about his condition — specifically whether or not he suffered head injuries. After another car connected with his in the final lap of the race, Newman spun out and flipped, and then went sliding after being hit by a second car. He was quickly rushed to the hospital, where it was determined that his injuries were serious, but not life-threatening. After a couple days of being observed by doctors, he was cleared of any significant issues, and released from the hospital.

Newman has since spoken out and revealed the extent of his injuries, saying, “I was fortunate to avoid any internal organ damage or broken bones. I did sustain a head injury for which I’m currently being treated.”

“The doctors have been pleased with my progression over the last few days,” he added, per NBC 7.

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman said he suffered a head injury in his crash on the last lap of the Daytona 500.https://t.co/dCbbEguWDe — NBC 7 San Diego (@nbcsandiego) February 24, 2020

Ahead of the news, however, fans were very concerned about the state of his health, with many wondering if he’d suffered any serious head injuries.

Scroll down to see what fans were saying.

​

Also plz make sure y’all make sure @RyanJNewman noggin is okay. Idk what his injuries were but kinda figure he took helluva blow to head. I know he’s tough & stubborn lol but he’s got his girls to think bout 😘 — Cori Belanger (@cimtrbl2) February 20, 2020

Seriously, how do you go from 180mph fiery crash & serious condition to walking out of hospital with no visible injuries les than 48 hrs later? #NASCAR #RyanNewman — Patty Rocks (@pstodola) February 20, 2020

​

Yes, thankful Newman is alive and functioning BUT what are his internal injuries? I’m thinking head? — Maxie (@ncmaxie5) February 20, 2020

Why are the injuries Ryan Newman suffered a damn state secret? — Daniel Prekopa (@dprekopa) February 18, 2020

​

Which tells me he’s in a coma (maybe induced) spinal and/or head injury. It takes days for Neuro Docs to make any kind of REAL diagnosis due to attempts to relieve swelling and re evaluation

If this were a broken hip and femur, etc. we’d have that out there. #RyanNewman — pollyfox (@ninaj64) February 18, 2020

Wondering why we haven’t had an update on Ryan Newman? The entire racing community is concerned. I understand the family wants privacy, but an update, besides serious condition non life threatening injuries doesnt ease our thoughts. — Connie (@Connie01807434) February 18, 2020

​

First off, extremely thankful to see Ryan Newman exiting the hospital.



But how does a guy go from “serious” injuries to being released in two days?



These “serious” injuries were never detailed.



Was the initial release of his condition wrong? pic.twitter.com/A4Yp0tNLrl — Justin Kenny (@jkennyOPS) February 19, 2020

​

Because of the safety changes made after we lost Dale 19 years ago today, Ryan Newman will survive the worst crash ever today. Pray we have more good news about Ryan tomorrow, as his injuries are serious. 🙏 #RyanJNewman #DaleEarnhardt pic.twitter.com/Aj8lBDXwMk — Blake Reigle (@Blitzkreigle) February 18, 2020

Why does everybody need to know Newman’s injuries? Let me give it to you. Ryan Newman is in the hospital recovering with his family. That is all you need to know until Ryan Newman decides when/if to release more information. I am just happy he is alive.#nascar — Kodak Fast (@kodakfast) February 19, 2020

​

My video of the Ryan Newman crash from where I was sitting at the Daytona 500. Thank God he has non life threatening injuries. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/jFI0zQEFrn — Ian Herrington (@IanHerrington1) February 18, 2020

My biggest fear of a traumatic brain injury is lessening now that I hear he is awake and speaking. They are still very vague about everything else, I have no doubt he is in rough shape. I feel such genuine joy to know that he has a shot at being okay after that. #RyanNewman — Murky (@MurkyWanders) February 18, 2020

​

This is what’s left of newman’s car. I was in section 2 right where he hit the wall initially. Didnt look like too bad a crash until he got T boned. So thankful that his injuries are non life threatening. Praying for Ryan Newman and his family! #DAYTONA500 #newmanstrong pic.twitter.com/fQGKOY3EEQ — Adam (@Offic1alCryptic) February 18, 2020