Ryan Newman Fans Are Thrilled to See Him Back Fishing After Daytona 500 Wreck

NASCAR fans found a reason to celebrate this weekend after driver Ryan Newman shared photos from his recent fishing trip on Instagram. Newman, who drives the No. 6 Ford Mustang for Roush Fenway Racing, was involved in a scary crash at the end of the Daytona 500 in February. The 42-year-old is still recovering from his injuries, and hopes to return to the race track soon.

Newman’s last three Instagram posts have all come from fishing trips. Back on Feb. 25, he shared a picture of a fish he caught, adding in the caption, “Got a little therapy in yesterday!” Newman returned to Instagram on Wednesday following more “fishing therapy,” which fans loved to see. On Saturday, he shared a photo with daughter Ashlyn, who also caught a fish during the “best therapy.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Although Newman has not returned to racing yet, he was back at a racetrack earlier this month. He was at the Phoenix Raceway for the FanShield 500, where he appeared to be in great spirits and spoke with reporters and fellow drivers.

“It’s great to be alive,” Newman told reporters. “If you look at my car, it’s a miracle.”

Newman is anxious to get back behind the wheel and has no plan to retire at 42.

“Really, I love it,” Newman told the TODAY Show this week. “It’s been a little bit painful to be out of the race car and to not be doing what I’ve done for so many years.” The driver explained that he began racing at 4 years old, “so it’s just kind of who I am.”

Newman told TODAY there is still no timetable for his return. “We’re still working on it,” he explained.

During the last lap of the Daytona 500 last month, Ryan Blaney’s car tapped Newman’s, sending his vehicle out of control. It flipped in the air multiple times before hitting a wall, and was then hit again by Corey LaJoie’s car. Newman’s car skidded down the track with its roof on fire. Miraculously, Newman only suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was released from the hospital 48 hours later. Newman said he does not remember the crash itself, as he suffered a bruised brain injury.

“I was knocked out — there was a point where I don’t remember a part of the race,” he said. “Realistically, I just feel so lucky. On so many levels, I feel so lucky.”

Scroll on to see how fans have reacted to Newman’s fishing Instagram posts.

Photo credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

“That is my kind of therapy”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Newman (@ryannewman1977) on Mar 11, 2020 at 12:24pm PDT

“Great to see you out there and enjoying yourself boss,” one fan wrote.

“That is my kind of therapy…. Nice catch!!!” another wrote.

“Looks like your enjoying yourself, nice fish!! When will you return to the racetrack?” one fan asked.

“Looking great Ryan”

“Looking great Ryan!! Such a blessing you are doing so well!” one fan chimed in.

“Nice catch! And perfect therapy!” another wrote.

“The outdoor therapy seems to be working!” one wrote.

“The outdoors are the best doors”

“I like your therapy!” a fan wrote.

“The outdoors are the best doors,” a lover of the outdoors added.

“You look great! I hope you feel just as good. Your smile is radiant,” another chimed in.

“Glad to see you’re out and about”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Newman (@ryannewman1977) on Feb 25, 2020 at 7:00am PST

“Glad to see you’re out and about…and rippin lips on top of it,” one fan wrote.

“Awesome catch!!! Hope your feeling better everyday,” another wrote. “My 12 year old daughter balled when she saw the crash. Then when I sent her the pic of you and the girls she cried joy!!! Feel better and happy fishing!!!!”

“Congratulations good to know your healing can’t wait to see you back behind the wheel,” another commented.

“I cannot believe how incredibly blessed you are”

“I cannot believe how incredibly blessed you are I hope you’re feeling well,” one fan wrote.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been happier to see a picture of a fish,” another chimed in. “So glad you’re okay!”

“Nothing like a little outdoor therapy!!!!” another wrote.

“I love seeing you with your beautiful girls”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Newman (@ryannewman1977) on Mar 14, 2020 at 9:54am PDT

“Hope you’re feeling good,” one fan wrote.

“Ryan I love seeing you with your beautiful girls!! She looks just like you!!” one fan added.

“Continued prayers.” “Keep up the good therapy and getting back to work,” another wrote.