Ryan Newman’s Estranged Wife Krissie’s Tweet After Daytona 500 Crash Sparks Reactions on Social Media

Ryan Newman’s estranged wife Krissie Newman got some strong responses when she tweeted about his Daytona 500 crash. The couple had announced their separation just days before the race, where Newman rolled over and was ultimately hospitalized. Now, fans are feeling for Krissie in this difficult time.

Krissie Newman had one short, visceral response to her husband’s car crash on Monday. As news of his accident spread, she tweeted a simple: “Omg.”

Just days before, Krissie had posted a note announcing that she and Newman were separating. However, even there she showed how complicated her feelings were, confirming that they would continue to co-parent their daughters together.

Omg — Krissie Newman (@NewmanKrissie) February 18, 2020

“After 16 years of marriage, Ryan and I have decided to amicably separate,” the post on Feb. 13 read. “We will continue to jointly raise our girls, while remaining friends and continuing to work together supporting Rescue Ranch. Thank you for the years of support and friendship. We ask that our daughters’ privacy be respected during this time.”

Fans of Newman and of NASCAR in general are feeling for Krissie, especially with everything else going in her life this week. Here’s how they’re responding to her shocked tweet.

Positive Thoughts

I’m sure he’s fine. Praying for all of you ❤️ — Cheryl Antalek (@CherylAntalek) February 18, 2020

Some relied on the power of positive thinking, replying to Krissie’s tweet with assurances that Newman would be alright. Their confidence came even before word got out that Newman was on the road to recovery.

Premature Celebration

I kept saying the same thing.😔 — Kim (@Kim6630) February 18, 2020

Many fans were horrified on Krissie’s behalf when the rest of the of the racers passed Newman’s wreck and celebrated at the finish line. They wondered why the race didn’t come to a screeching halt when he crashed.

Prayers

Saying many prayers for Ryan, you & the girls. ❤🙏❤ pic.twitter.com/YEFmbmxwUS — Jan Greer (@greer_jan) February 18, 2020

Many people shared their favorite prayer with Krissie in this difficult time. They hoped their words would resonate with her as she waited for an update on Newman’s recovery.

Daughters

Thinking of you and the girls. — Lori Lindell (@lorabell1982) February 18, 2020

Sending love and prayers to you and the girls as well as big big prayers for Ryan to be ok — JenniferCG (@ChiliBowlJCG) February 18, 2020

Of course, many fans worried about Krissie and Newman’s daughters, Brooklyn and Ashlyn. They hoped that the girls were coping with the tragedy, and not distressing Krissie further.

Pit Crew

There were also fans sparing a thought for Newman’s pit crew, and the others on his team. They hoped that those involved were not blaming themselves for the crash and not racked with anxiety.

The Race

I wanted ryan to win. Now I hope he’s ok. — Justin gade chiefs (SUPER BOWL champions) (@Jbgade) February 18, 2020

Fans who had been rooting for Newman specifically felt particularly shocked by the crash, perhaps because they were watching him intently when his car rolled over. They channeled their thoughts into well-wishes afterwards.

Updates

Praying for you & your girls. Please post the good news that he’s ok once you hear something! ♥️ — 🇺🇸 Proud PA Patriot 🇺🇸 (@JarrodRoy16) February 18, 2020

Finally, some fans gently asked Krissie to keep them updated on Newman’s condition if she could. They assumed she was with him in the hospital, and could confirm how he was doing before anyone else.