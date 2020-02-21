Ryan Newman Daytona 500 Crash: James Woods Weighs in on Hospital Exit Video and Twitter Chimes In

James Woods recently weighed in on Ryan Newman‘s hospital exit video, after his intense Daytona 500 crash, and Twitter is chiming in on the actor’s post. Newman suffered the terrible accident during the final lap of the race on Monday, having to be quickly rushed to the hospital. His injuries were determined to be serious, but not life-threatening. Woods retweeted a video of Newman walking out of the hospital with his two daughters holding his hands, and added, “This guy is made of stainless steel and pure heart!”

This is incredible… Ryan Newman has left the hospital!!

pic.twitter.com/VJ8qoKlXV5 — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) February 19, 2020

Other users have since been responding to the tweet, with one writing, “I teared up with relief when I saw this. Many prayers it wouldn’t be another Dale.”

At first, I thought the worst. Then, because of no updates, I thought he might be paralyzed. This – this is a miracle. I am so happy for him and those who love him. — Sasha Matthews (@Sashamum) February 20, 2020

It was really GREAT to see this ❤️ I know he LOVES the sport BUT really hope he decides to retire now for the sake of his 2 girls. — 💋**Leisa**👠TEXT TRUMP TO 88022 (@Leisa1D28) February 21, 2020

I am so impressed that he helped engineer the cage design of his car, for these types of crashes – that helped to save his life! — Wonda Sanchez (@WondaSa08762447) February 20, 2020

This easily could’ve ended in tragedy the other night. I was almost expecting it. And now he’s walking around with his girls. Incredible. Man, life is so fragile and amazing. — Joseph Gonzales (@joseph7gonzales) February 20, 2020

All our prayers to our Father in Heaven have been answered. Thank you God, you are Lord of all who love you & trust your lovingkindness to all of us. Amen — Alice @PennysMom (@Penny20035) February 20, 2020

Yes, he flew back to Charlotte not long after that video, Ryan and most the #NASCAR drivers are tough as nails. Glad he’s doing well. — Mark (@MarkCNC64) February 20, 2020

Not a racing fan but glad he’s ok. Credit should be given to Dale Earnhardt. Sad though his passing was, it served a great purpose in giving others the tech to be able to not only survive a wreck like that but be able to walk out holding his daughters’ hands. — Lee Rolls (@LeeRolls1) February 20, 2020

graduated from Purdue with BS Engineering designed the Newman bar that may have saved his life pic.twitter.com/2RXTrVJWqW — Tom L (@TommyboyTomL) February 20, 2020

Seems like he had a hand in saving his own life! Amazing! pic.twitter.com/dhxIVqgdtI — Osok10x (@osok10x) February 20, 2020

The man is alive because of NASCAR Safety Rules, Advancement in Technology, and good old American Ingenuity.#CreditWhereCreditIsDue — Jim Sweigart (@06VTX1300R) February 20, 2020

HANS device (Head and Neck Support device) has saved the lives of many racecar drivers. Developed by Dr. Robert Hubbard (1943–2019), a professor of biomechanical engineering prof at @michiganstateu https://t.co/2hrx9u6596 pic.twitter.com/P8XFl4ZQWL — Pete McSorley (@mcsorley_pete) February 20, 2020