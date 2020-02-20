Ryan Newman Called ‘Superman’ After Walking out of Hospital in Wake of Daytona 500 Crash

Monday night, NASCAR driver Ryan Newman was transported to Halifax Medical Center after a frightening wreck in the Daytona 500. This incident looked so severe that fans immediately questioned how he would be able to recover. Fewer than 48 hours later, however, Newman was walking out of the hospital and causing Twitter users to refer to him as Superman.

Rocketman has become Superman. 42 hours ago, Ryan Newman was in serious condition as the #NASCAR world collectively held their breath and prayed frantically. Now, he’s walking out of the hospital with his daughters in hand. Immaculate. pic.twitter.com/AUqbP8I29x — Michael Carey (@MichaelICarey) February 19, 2020

The NASCAR fans that had been praying for Newman to make a quick recovery were stunned by his progress. They had expected him to be released from the hospital at some point, but this was a very quick turnaround.

“After a terrifying crash, one that scared the crap out of a lot of us, let’s give a special shout out to Superman@RyanJNewman! All the prayers helped! I’m glad he gets to go home to his kids and walk out of that hospital,” one NASCAR fan wrote on Wednesday.

There were several users fairly stunned by Newman’s recovery timeline. One reason is that previous updates had only mentioned that the veteran driver was awake and talking to the hospital staff and his family. Going from awake and talking to walking out of the hospital was a massive sign of progress for the fans. Some even viewed this recovery as something only seen in superhero films.

“We all thought Clark Kent was Superman, turns out Newman been holding out on us! # RyanNewman,” another user added to the conversation.

There were a few responses on social media that referred to the NASCAR driver as Superman’s stunt double.

Interestingly enough, there was one fan that doesn’t believe that Newman and Superman are the same person. They are of the mindset that the veteran stock car driver is someone that inspires the Man of Steel. In fact, this NASCAR fan said that Superman “owns a pair of Ryan Newman pajamas.”

Whether he is Superman or simply the man that inspires superheroes around the world is irrelevant to some fans. In their opinion, what really matters is that Newman was able to walk out of the hospital with his daughters less than 48 hours after the wreck. That’s impressive toughness.

