Stefan Wilson Gives Update From Hospital Bed Following Indy 500 Crash

Stefan Wilson will miss the Indianapolis 500 this year after suffering a fractured vertebra in the middle of his back during a practice session on Monday. Per Yahoo Sports, Wilson's car tangled with Katherine Legge's car in Turns 1 and 2, and both collided with the wall. Wilson was transported to the hospital but gave the crowd a thumbs up as he was placed on the backboard. Legge got out of her car under her own power.

On Tuesday, Wilson gave an update on his health in an Instagram video, saying he's "doing well, all things considered." He went on to thank his fans for their support and will do everything he can to make a full recovery for the 2024 Indy 500. Wilson's team, Dreyer & Reinbold, announced that Graham Rahal will step in for Wilson. Rahal has been competing in the Indy 500 since 2008, and the streak came close to ending this year after not qualifying for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

Huge crash involving Stefan Wilson and Katherine Legge in practice; Legge is okay, Wilson was stretchered out but gave a thumbs up#Indy500pic.twitter.com/NwinAEI9R1 — Dom (@Wom_Dings) May 22, 2023

"I spent my entire career in a Honda. I've never driven anything other than that," Rahal said per ESPN. "I wasn't sure we would get the releases in place to make this happen. They really came together, two manufacturers, to allow this to take place, to allow us to race Sunday, and hopefully allow us to move his car to the front and have a really strong run." Rahal, 34 has won six races in the IndyCar Series with the last being in 2017 at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, Race 2. Wilson 33, has competed in just five IndyCar races in five years. He competed in last year's Indy 500 and finished in 27th place. His first IndyCar Series race was in 2013 at the Grand Prix of Baltimore where he finished 16th.

This year's Indy 500 will take place on Sunday, May 28, and air on NBC. Actor Adam Driver will be the race's honorary starter at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. "Adam is going to experience one of the most exhilarating, powerful and exciting moments in all of sports as he stands atop the flag stand and waves the green flag to officially start the world's greatest race," IMS President J. Douglas Boles said in a statement. "Indy 500 Race Day is full of meaning for our drivers, our fans across the globe and most especially our active-duty military members and veterans. Adam is not only a star recognized across the world but also a former U.S. Marine who will be a very fitting addition to 'The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.'"